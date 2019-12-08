7th Annual Greater Antelope Valley STEMPosium held at Edwards

Seventh grader, Oliver Spaulding, center, explains his robotics team's latest project as he and fellow Desert Scorpion robotics members, from left, Noah Teichert, Ricardo Ruiz and Fiorani Escobar attend and present during the 7th Annual Greater AV STEMPosium held Nov. 14 at Edwards Air Force Base. The morning event was co- presented by AV East Kern STEM Network, Northrop Grumman and the Antelope Valley Union High School District, featuring speakers addressing the subjects of cybersecurity and STEM innovation. (Photograph by Evelyn Kristo)
Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., hosted the 7th Annual Greater AV STEMPosium Nov. 14, 2019.
Speakers addressed
cybersecurity and STEM innovation.
The event was co-presented by The Antelope Valley East Kern STEM Network in collaboration with
the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, Northrop Grumman, Antelope Valley Union High School District and California Aerospace Technologies Institute of Excellence.
Grant Thompson, 6, second from left, gives a presentation along with fellow First Lego League Jr. team members as they address attendees during the 7th Annual Greater AV STEMPosium at Edwards Air Force Base, Thursday, November 14. Pictured with Thompson from left are Sam Wright, 6, Coach Hanna Grace, Trevor and Parker Grace, 5 and 6, and Elza Gourick, 7. (Photograph by Evelyn Kristo)
Dr. Khalil Dajani, CATIE executive director, introduced
Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon” Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander at Edwards.
Teichert was the keynote speaker among scientists from NASA, Northrop Grumman,
U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, and AFRL.
Administrators, students and Air Force personnel attended and participated in the event. According to Dajani, the STEMPosium event highlighted “‘Journey to the Cyber Future,’ where we believe STEM and careers meet to create a pathway for new engineers, scientists and cybersecurity professionals.”
This annual event supports Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and outreach activities for the greater Antelope Valley community.
Antelope Valley Union High School District Virtual Academy students, Logan Sanders, left, and Jaylen Patelm discuss their program with AVUHSD board member Jill McGrady during the 7th Annual Greater AV STEMPosium at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 14. (Photograph by Evelyn Kristo)
Kaiser Permanente Medical Explorer students, Maria Rodrguez, left, and Andrea Contreras demonstrate and discuss infant CPR during the 7th Annual Greater AV STEMPosium at Edwards Air Force Base, Nov. 14. The morning event was co-presented by AV East Kern STEM Network, Antelope Valley Union High School District and Northrop Grumman and featured student presentations as well as industry leaders addressing subjects of cybersecurity and STEM innovation. (Photograph by Evelyn Kristo)
Keynote speaker, Dr. Chris Cotting, head of Flight Sciences for the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., discusses control and dynamics of unmanned and manned aircraft as he addresses a crowd gathered for the 7th Annual Greater AV STEMPosium at Edwards, Nov. 14 (Photograph by Evelyn Kristo)
Keynote speaker, Max Padilla, Senior Principal Systems Engineer at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale Aircraft Integration Center of Excellence, discusses Cyber security and its future, as he addresses a crowd gathered for the 7th Annual Greater AV STEMPosium at Edwards, Nov. 14. (Photograph by Evelyn Kristo)
Keynote speaker, Claudia Herrera, a NASA chief mechanical engineer at Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards, answers questions about NASA’s Maxwell X-57 project and electrical propulsion as she addresses a crowd gathered for the 7th Annual Greater AV STEMPosium at Edwards Nov. 14. (Photograph by Evelyn Kristo)
Keynote speaker, Kriss Vander Hyde, head of Regional STEM Outreach for the Air Force Research Laboratory at Edwards Air Force Base discusses the history and future of the internet as he addresses a crowd gathered for the 7th Annual Greater AV STEMPosium at Edwards, Nov. 14, 2019. (Photograph by Evelyn Kristo)
Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon” Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., welcomes educators, students and industry leaders to the 7th Annual Greater AV STEMPosium held Nov. 14 at Edwards. The morning event was co-presented by AV East Kern STEM Network, Antelope Valley Union High School District and Northrop Grumman and featured student presentations as well as industry leaders addressing subjects of cybersecurity and STEM innovation. (Photograph by Evelyn Kristo)