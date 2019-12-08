7th Annual Greater Antelope Valley STEMPosium held at Edwards

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., hosted the 7th Annual Greater AV STEMPosium Nov. 14, 2019.

Speakers addressed cybersecurity and STEM innovation.

The event was co-presented by The Antelope Valley East Kern STEM Network in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, Northrop Grumman, Antelope Valley Union High School District and California Aerospace Technologies Institute of Excellence.

Dr. Khalil Dajani, CATIE executive director, introduced Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon” Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander at Edwards.

Teichert was the keynote speaker among scientists from NASA, Northrop Grumman, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, and AFRL.

Administrators, students and Air Force personnel attended and participated in the event. According to Dajani, the STEMPosium event highlighted “‘Journey to the Cyber Future,’ where we believe STEM and careers meet to create a pathway for new engineers, scientists and cybersecurity professionals.”

This annual event supports Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and outreach activities for the greater Antelope Valley community.



























