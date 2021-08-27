AFTC 2021 SE&TM Outstanding Performers

The Air Force Test Center leadership at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., congratulates the AFTC-level Science, Engineering and Technical Management annual award winners.

The SETM awards provide annual recognition for exemplary contributions and dedication to the SE&TM community; accomplishments are affirmed through 19 awards in two categories- SE&TM and Sponsored Awards.

“The exemplary contributions and dedication of our Airmen across the Test Enterprise to the Science, Engineering & Technical Management community is critical to our mission and inspiring. Congratulations to the annual SE&TM award winners,” said Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander.

The following Airmen and teams will go on to compete at the Air Force Materiel Command level. AFMC winners will be announced on Aug. 31, 2021.

Junior Military Scientist/Engineer — Capt Nathanial Catt, 96th TW, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Mid-Career Military Scientist/Engineer — Capt Kyle Hathaway, 412th TW, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer — Rebecca Mitchell, 412th TW, Edwards AFB, California

Mid-Career Civilian Scientist/Engineer — Melissa Tate, AEDC, Arnold AFB, Tenn.

Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer — Jose Diaz, AEDC, Arnold AFB

Technical Management — Michael McGuire, AEDC, Arnold AFB

Technical Management Team- B-52 Developmental Test Team, 412th TW, Edwards AFB: Kerry R. Young, Prince A. Tucker, Jose A. Rosado, Kevin A. Thorn, Michael T. Cesena, Kenneth J. Fuller, Bobbi C. Zapka, William G. Statom, James E. Pizinger, Chaz L. Guerrero, Lt. Col. Sean O. Siddiqui, Maj. Erik M. Hillard, Maj. Jonathan M. Aronoff, Maj. Samuel E. Wright, Maj. Alex B. Kroll, Maj. Darren R. Montes, Maj. David R. Meyn, Maj. Brian N. Heemstra, Capt. Francis X. Loiacono, Capt. Kristian E. Warner, Capt. Jonathan S. Geerts, Capt. Thomas P. Hulsey, Zachary L. Davis, Benjamin D. Stolte, Jeromy D. Smith, Jack D. Garret, Brian A. Tom, Douglas B. Sabo, Merrice Spencer, James T. Lester

Engineering Technician — Russell Loos, AEDC, Arnold AFB

Career Achievement — Collin Broughton, AEDC, Arnold AFB

Support — Clarence Mitchell, AEDC, Arnold AFB

General James Ferguson Engineering Award — Maj Nathan Lesman, AEDC, Arnold AFB

General Bernard P. Randolph Engineering Team Award — Cyber Test Team, 96th TW, Eglin AFB: James C. Hobin, Nicole Potter, Steve Ferreira, Eric Rudolph, S. Aaron Topp, Corey Cook, Steven A. Newton, Christopher Lovewell, Kevin McGowan

General Lester L. Lyles Award — T-7 Distributed Test Operations Team, 412th TW, Edwards AFB: Rebecca Mitchell, Scott Davis , Anthony Valdespino, Sands Sprague, Pamela Hoge, Chris Crawford, Fridosh Choksey, Maj Charles Brantigan, James McCorduck, Pete Bouras, Capt Jennifer Yeom, Maj Corey Struck, Adam Holt, Nestor Franco, Christian Davis, Michael Norville, Tyler Sanders, Jacob Albright, Darryl Watkins, James Shenberger, Adam Eichenhofer, MSgt Kyle Quigley, Maj Khoa Tang

Captain Roland R. Obenland Engineering Memorial Award — Lt David LaBuda, AEDC, Arnold AFB

Outstanding Scientist Team Award- Aerodynamic Performance Test and Evaluation Team, AEDC, Arnold AFB: Kristyn Nivins, Adam Harris, Ben Howell, Chris Curnes, David Smith, Emily Tranberg, Isaiah Salinas, Jacob Beard, James Reiner, John Hopf, Lt. Col. John McShane, Josh Webb, Marvin Sellers, Melissa Minter, Michael Nelson, Nathan Payne, Paul Stellato, Ryan Brooks, Ryan Gill, Scott Meredith, Wesley Cobb, Maj. Wesley Anderson, William Schuman