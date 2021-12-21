STARBASE Edwards and 412th CES team up for emerging technology showcase

Fifth-graders from Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale, Calif., visited the 412th Civil Engineer Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021.

STARBASE Edwards, a Department of Defense STEM program, provided 25 hours of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics instruction over the last four weeks and coordinated the visit. The program provides students with “hands-on, minds-on” inquiry-based experimental activities, STEM career tours and engages with DoD and military professionals for opportunities to volunteer in the classroom.

“The purpose of the visit was to share with the STARBASE students’ innovative concepts and technologies the men and women of the 412th CES use on a daily basis in support of the 412th Test Wing’s mission,” said Matthew Bernhardt, Acting Director, 412th CES.

The 412th CES took on preparing a multipurpose facility for STARBASE Edwards when it first started. Years later, that partnership and collaboration continued for the fifth-graders who visited the 412th CES for the first time.

Since March 2019, STARBASE Edwards has hosted 28 schools from 14 school districts, collaborated with 87 teachers, and graduated 3,954 students.

“We are fortunate to have supportive and collaborative organizations such as the 412th CES. They have assisted STARBASE students showcasing emerging technology and preparing them for the future workforce.” said Amira Flores, STARBASE Edwards Director.

STARBASE students gained an opportunity to see, operate, and learn about innovative technologies such as pipe inspections and confined-space drones, submersible diver underwater robots, and infrared cameras that detect electrical hot spots and natural gas leaks.

Students also witnessed a demonstration of robotic exoskeleton suits that multiplied the wearer’s strength.

Bernhardt added that the 412th CES looks forward to a continued partnership with the STARBASE Edwards program to reinforce STEM disciplines that function with base-operating support activities.