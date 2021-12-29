Edwards upgrades to HPCON Bravo+

Effective 9 p.m., Dec. 28, leadership at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., has upgraded the Health Protection Condition on base to HPCON B+.

Work center occupancy should be restricted to 40 percent of capacity. This can be modified up or down to account for specific organizational factors (such as vaccination rate, proximity of work stations, protective measures, etc.) in consultation with Public Health.

Customer Service organizations — Gym, Commissary, Bowling Alley, Outdoor Recreation, etc. — may continue to operate or modify service at their discretion, in consultation with Public Health.

Organizations on base and at Plant 42 will return to a maximum telework posture consistent with full mission accomplishment. When personnel can telework and fully accomplish their mission, they should.

For more information, visit https://www.edwards.af.mil/coronavirus/