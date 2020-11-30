Edwards Air Force Base Moves To HPCON B+

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is now in HPCON Bravo +

The Nov. 3, 2020, Counter COVID Directive is still in effect

These measures do not alter Leave and Pass policies or procedures for Active Duty and Civilians

Meal Card Holders (only) may eat in the DFAC, with all other DFAC patrons as take-out only

Limit all other dining to take-out only

Close movie theater and bowling activities (Strike Zone Snack bar open for take-out only)

Limit non-mission essential indoor gatherings to 15 people or less, from no more than 3 households, for 2 hours or less

For indoor chapel events, contact the HC office at 661-277-2110 for further guidance

No events indoors or outdoors with loud vocalization, i.e. singing, shouting, etc.

No events with shared food/drinks

Mission owners will re-establish physical separation techniques to prevent the loss of all mission capability in the event of an outbreak

Return to Maximum Telework posture consistent with at least 50 percent (or more) of non-telework throughput/capacity

Retail areas (including DeCA and AAFES establishments) limited to 25 percent of Fire Marshall capacity

All indoor fitness areas (main gym and unit fitness rooms/areas) return to AD only

Mask wear required in all indoor settings unless in personal four-walled space

Mask wear required in all outdoor settings when any possibility exists to enter 20′ from a person not from your household

For more information on Edwards Air Force Base and its efforts to combat COVID-19, visit https://www.edwards.af.mil/coronavirus/.