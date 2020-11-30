Edwards Air Force Base Moves To HPCON B+

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is now in HPCON Bravo +
- The Nov. 3, 2020, Counter COVID Directive is still in effect
- These measures do not alter Leave and Pass policies or procedures for Active Duty and Civilians
- Meal Card Holders (only) may eat in the DFAC, with all other DFAC patrons as take-out only
- Limit all other dining to take-out only
- Close movie theater and bowling activities (Strike Zone Snack bar open for take-out only)
- Limit non-mission essential indoor gatherings to 15 people or less, from no more than 3 households, for 2 hours or less
- For indoor chapel events, contact the HC office at 661-277-2110 for further guidance
- No events indoors or outdoors with loud vocalization, i.e. singing, shouting, etc.
- No events with shared food/drinks
- Mission owners will re-establish physical separation techniques to prevent the loss of all mission capability in the event of an outbreak
- Return to Maximum Telework posture consistent with at least 50 percent (or more) of non-telework throughput/capacity
- Retail areas (including DeCA and AAFES establishments) limited to 25 percent of Fire Marshall capacity
- All indoor fitness areas (main gym and unit fitness rooms/areas) return to AD only
- Mask wear required in all indoor settings unless in personal four-walled space
- Mask wear required in all outdoor settings when any possibility exists to enter 20′ from a person not from your household
For more information on Edwards Air Force Base and its efforts to combat COVID-19, visit https://www.edwards.af.mil/coronavirus/.