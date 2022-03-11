412th Medical Group takes part in joint combat medevac training

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Medical personnel from the 412th Medical Group at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., continued to take part in joint training with soldiers from Charlie Company, 2916th Aviation Battalion, 916th Support Brigade, based at the U.S. Army’s National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., March 3, 2022.

Also known as “Desert Dustoff,” Charlie Co. is tasked with providing air medevac support for the NTC. The collaboration allowed both units to participate in essential life-saving training techniques.

The Medical Group Airmen completed their training on proper patient loading methods and safe aircraft approach on the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, operated by C Company. This included appropriate use of the Sked, a special stretcher that provides outstanding patient protection and security, and examination of the med kits’ organization.

“Today, we learned how they would lay the patient on the Sked on the field and hoist them into the helicopter, or how a genuine patient would stand or sit on a bar and be raised into the helicopter in this fashion,” Lt. Col. Yvonne Storey, Chief Nurse Executive, 412th Medical Group, said. “We also got a peek inside their kits, which provided us some ideas on how to enhance our own.”

The joint training session marks a key step for C Company’s ongoing combat training in the Mojave Desert. As the U.S. Army’s premier field-combat training facility, the primary mission of Fort Irwin and the National Training Center is to provide joint and combined arms training in California’s harsh Mojave Desert.

“This collaboration allows us to dive a little deeper into our capabilities in terms of sked use. This includes utilizing a tagline at their feet if we have to lift someone from the ground in a restricted location and we can’t land,” said CWO2 Paul Spallino, UH-60 Pilot, Charlie Co., 2916th Avn. Bn.

Future joint training between the 412th Medical Group and Charlie Co. will include a refresher on litter carry, along with enhancing requirements from the medivac checklist. The continued training between both units ensures precision treatment for all who serve in the greater High Desert and beyond.