AFTC commander visits rotary wing squadron at Eglin AFB, Fla.

by stuart
Tony Arrington, 41th Flight Test Squadron pilot, talks to Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, about the MH-139A Grey Wolf during the general’s visit to the squadron Nov. 9 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 413th FLTS is the only rotary wing developmental test squadron in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, uses Chris Caputo’s, Beta Technologies pilot, phone to begin charging up the electric Alia aircraft during the general’s visit to the squadron Nov. 9 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The electric charging station is the only one in the Defense Department. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

 

Lt. Col. Andrew Burns, 413th Flight Test Squadron commander, talks to Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander during the general’s visit to the squadron Nov. 9 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The 413th FLTS is the only rotary wing developmental test squadron in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

 

For more, visit New electric aircraft arrives at Eglin AFB for testing

 

or Grey Wolf makes first snow landing

 

 

 

 

