aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Luke Security Forces lead transition to new weapons

by By Stuart Ibberson
(Air Force photographs)

As the U.S. Air Force transitions its security forces from the M9 handgun to the M18, and from the semi-automatic M4 to the automatic M4, the 56th Security Forces Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., are leading the way.

The 56th SFS is one of the first bases in Air Education and Training Command to make the transition.

The M18 is a compact version of the Sig Sauer M-17, which chambers 9mm ammunition. It is replacing the Beretta M9, which shot the same caliber round. The M9 has been in service since 1985.

The 56th SFS recently underwent training with the new weapons at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Facility at Luke.

More Stories

Air Force releases additional dress...
 By Air Force News
Luke Happenings
 By Aerotech News
Air Force, OSHA team up...
 By by Lisa Gonzales
Avionics Airman returns to EAA...
 By by Chrissy Cuttita Oshkosh, Wisc.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit