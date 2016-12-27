Aerotech News & Review


Boeing delivers 500th 787 Dreamliner

The week before Christmas, Boeing delivered the 500th 787 Dreamliner, a 787-8 to Avianca, marking another milestone in the program’s history.

“Achieving 500 deliveries — the fastest to 500 for twin aisles — is a great accomplishment, made possible by the hard work and dedication of our employees and global suppliers,” said Mark Jenks, vice president and general manager, 787 program, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Since entering service in 2011, the 787 Dreamliner fleet has grown to include 48 operators, who have collectively flown 696,000 revenue flights, carrying 133 million passengers over 1.7 billion revenue miles.

The 787 family is flying more than 530 routes, with customers opening more than 120 new nonstop routes around the world.



 

