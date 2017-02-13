Aerotech News & Review


Leonardo to compete for U.S. Air Force Advanced Pilot Training System program

Leonardo is proud to confirm its participation in the U.S. Air Force T-X competition with its T-100 integrated training system.

Leonardo will leverage its U.S. company, Leonardo DRS, as the prime contractor, bringing to bear Leonardo’s leading aeronautical and simulation expertise to deliver a fully integrated solution in the best interests of the Air Force.

The T-100 will be a U.S.-based program that will bring significant economic benefits to the country through a newly established and skilled U.S. work force, in addition to the technological and industrial capabilities embedded in newly built U.S.-based manufacturing facilities.

“Leonardo’s commitment to pursue the T-X builds on our deep experience in military pilots’ training and on the competitiveness of our T-100 integrated Training Systems that can meet the U.S. Air Force’s current and future needs,” said Mauro Moretti, CEO and General Manager of Leonardo. Bill Lynn, CEO of Leonardo DRS, added that his company “is proud to bring to this highly competitive tender Leonardo’s mature, readily available and technologically advanced solution that will also have a significant economic impact in the U.S.”

The T-100 is a latest generation jet trainer based on the M-346 aircraft that prevailed over rivals in the most challenging, open competitive bids during the last ten years. The aircraft is already operational to train pilots around the world to fly in next-generation fighter aircraft. The T-100 also features an embedded tactical training system that immerses pilots in realistic mission scenarios.

The T-100’s twin F124 turbofan propulsion engines, provided by Honeywell Aerospace’s International Turbine Company joint venture, deliver best-in-class thrust-to-weight ratio, proven reliability and enhanced efficiency and safety. The engines meet the most rigorous requirements for modern light aircraft and advanced military trainer aircraft.  

Leonardo DRS will be supported by CAE USA in the design and development of the T-100 ground-based training system (GBTS). CAE has developed some of the most sophisticated simulation-based training systems in the world for lead-in fighter trainer aircraft, and has been Leonardo’s training partner on the ground-based training systems delivered for the proven M-346 aircraft.

The T-100 is a proven, low-risk, integrated system to train U.S. Air Force next-generation jet fighter pilots.



 

