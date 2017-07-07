Help available for those living with PTSD

The Antelope Valley College held an event on campus to raise awareness of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, where several organizations were available to talk with students and faculty.

PTSD can happen to anyone. It is a mental illness that can start after a traumatic event such as rape, a violent crime, abuse, military combat, accidents or natural disasters. Left untreated, it can lead to physical illness, social isolation, depression, anxiety, insomnia and other life alternating problems.

“Since June is ‘PTSD Awareness Month’ we invited these organizations here today to let students know they have many resources available, both on and off campus,” said Monteigne Long, veteran program coordinator. Over 600 veterans are enrolled at the college. “We want all students to be successful. If they have PTSD or anxiety, it will affect their learning ability. We want all students to know that we are here to help them.”

Army veteran Ken Felton volunteers for Mental Health America as a peer advocate. Once homeless, Felton said he was helped by the organization and now his mission in life is to help other veterans. “PTSD, homelessness can happen to anyone. In a million years I never thought I would ever be a homeless person.”

Felton served in Germany from 1977-1981. After returning to the United States, he went through a divorce and financial hardship. He was out on the street and did not want to be there. The organization helped him move into low-income housing and later, purchase a mobile home. They also helped him train to become a truck driver.

“Veterans have a bond, they can relate and open up to other vets. By sharing my story, it helps others share theirs.” He said his priority is to first get veterans stable housing, then a job.

Marine veteran Jerry Lawrence said he volunteers with Pro Care Hospice visiting terminally ill veterans.

“Sometimes veterans just want to share and they can’t do it with family members because they are too close to the situation,” said Lawrence. “Family members can become too emotional; often they can’t relate to someone who is dying or they don’t want to hear what a veteran wants to say. I tell them it is ok to die, you are going to a better place. We want them to know they will not be forgotten.” Lawrence said it is hard, especially when a veteran is young, but he is often the one receiving the blessing from a visit.

AVC Program Specialist Wynter Love said that there is a large population of foster students on campus.

“We have more than 900 students who were in the foster program — that is about one in every 15 students. Many have not had a great experience with foster families and it can affect their learning. They need to know that they can reach out if they need help.”

Counseling is often enough to help someone cope or conquer their PTSD, if not, medication may be needed.

According to Health 247, an estimated 7.8 percent of Americans will experience PTSD at some point in their lives, with women twice as likely as men to develop PTSD. About 3.6 percent of adults between the ages of 18 and 54 (5.2 million people) have PTSD during the course of a given year.

Everyone gets the blues and anxiety from time to time. However, if it lasts for an extended period of time, a person should reach out for help. Diet, exercise and a healthy social life also promote positive mental health.