Aerotech News & Review


Technology

September 26, 2018
 

Innovation Center opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando

Lockheed Martin photograph Lockheed Martin photograph

Melinda Anthony, information technology assistant, and AJ Tate, electrical engineer, engage with augmented reality at Lockheed Martin’s Orlando Innovation Center. The facility, which opened today, empowers employees with the tools to develop new technology solutions.

Necessity sparks invention at the Innovation Center, now open at Lockheed Martin’s Missiles and Fire Control facility in Orlando, Fla.

In this 6,500-square-foot space, employees are empowered with the technology and tools to develop creative solutions to complex problems.

The company expects it to aid in the creation of new patents and the win of new multimillion-dollar contracts.

“Innovation is our ‘day job’ — it is core to who we are and everything we do,” said Frank St. John, executive vice president at MFC. “This facility gives employees the means to bring ideas from our unlimited imaginations to life. The result of which will help us invent technologies to solve previously unsolvable problems.”

Five specialized labs, a next-generation video conference capability and an interactive lobby serve more than 5,000 employees and counting amidst a hiring surge at the southwest Orlando facility. Virtual reality, robotics, computer-simulated environments, 3-D printing and more are available at workers’ fingertips to encourage new ways of thinking and approaching business needs. The space will also host monthly hands-on demonstrations as well as live webcasts across the business.

This is the second of its kind at MFC. In less than a year’s time, the Innovation Center in Dallas, Texas, has helped secure millions of dollars’ worth of captured programs.

“The Innovation Center is a destination for our program teams to explore what’s possible with the use of high technology,” said Tom Mirek, vice president deputy of engineering and technology at MFC. “Like we already have in Dallas, we’re going to recognize Orlando’s Innovation Center for being a vital resource to the success of our company for years to come.”

Orlando’s Innovation Center is comprised of five unique labs:
* The Application Research Experimentation & Simulation (ARES) facility allows teams to use their own computing environment and applications to conduct events on a rapidly reconfigurable 12-screen hyperwall.
* The Genesis Lab is where ideas are born, and one can incubate and develop concepts in a creative, resourceful environment — 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Employees have access to augmented and virtual reality, small robotics, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, high-powered computing, and 3-D printers.
* The Iris Lab offers an indoor robotics test bay for safe and controlled training, experiments, and research.
* The Engineering Visualization Environment Lab and its animators take complex ideas and bring them to life through feature-film quality renderings.
* The Polaris Lab employs sensor, optics and laser testing that provides rapid response for employees and program development. This is a fire-control-focused lab that can benchmark new technology. Opening early 2019.

Employees in Orlando lead the aerospace and defense industry in their experience with technologies related to electro-optics, millimeter wave radar, image and signal processing, advanced materials, electronic packaging, and large-system integration.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 26, 2018

News Bolton: U.S. troops staying in Syria until Iran leaves – The U.S. will keep a military presence in Syria until Iran withdraws its forces, a top Trump administration official said Sept. 24.   Mattis looks for ‘way ahead’ after China scraps military talks – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sept. 24 he...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Boeing photograph by Fred Troilo

Boeing MH-139 to replace U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey fleet

Boeing photograph by Fred Troilo Boeing will provide its MH-139 helicopter and related support to the U.S. Air Force to replace the fleet of UH-1N “Huey” helicopters used to protect America’s intercontinental ballistic mi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
DoD
security-clearance

Major financial changes could affect your security clearance

As of July 27, the Department of Defense will continuously monitor individuals’ security eligibility through the new Continuous Evaluation Program. This new policy mandates that individuals who hold a security clearance w...
 
Full Story »

 