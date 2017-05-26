Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

May 26, 2017
 

The Women of Quail Creek

Video by Tech. Sgt. Micah Hill

The Women of Quail Creek Host a Baby Shower at the 162nd Wing in Tucson, Ariz.



 

Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen

D-M lodging up for Innkeeper Award

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen Airman Zachary Stratton and Cristina Byrd, 355th Force Support Squadron guest service representatives, confirm a reservation at the Air Force Inns at Davis-Monthan Air For...
 
Local

Arizona Marine competes in international sniper competition

Marine Corps photograph by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes Sgt. Johnathon Solinsky spots for a Marine calibrating an M40A6 sniper rifle, May 14, 2017, as part of the Australian Army Skills at Arms Meeting, in Puckapunyal, Australia. The meet brings together 20 countries to compete in a variety of competitions, including the pistol, rifle and machine...
 
Air Force

AF proposes 1,600 personnel increase to command support staffs

The U.S. Air Force plans to increase commander support staff manning across the force by 1,600 by fiscal year 2022 increasing total authorizations to more than 6,300.  Currently, the personnel increase calls for 170 officers, 469 enlisted and 961 civilians with all civilian hires authorized for fiscal 2018.  The increase in CSS manning ties directly...
 
