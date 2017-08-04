Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Technology

August 4, 2017
 

New Air Force health mobile app available for patients

by PETER HOLSTEIN
Air Force Surgeon General Office of Public Affairs
FALLS CHURCH, Va. ­— The Air Force Medical Service has launched a new mobile app to connect Airmen and patients to news and information about the AFMS.

The new app is a mobile version of the AFMS website and lets users customize their experience based on the Air Force military treatment facility they use. This way, patients can get information about clinic hours, find phone numbers and get other valuable information about the MTF where they work or get care.

The app also contains a trove of health education information and resources, as well as a tool for how to engage with your health provider and get the most out of your next appointment. For users looking to communicate securely with their Air Force health provider, the app has a section on connecting to TOL Patient Portal Secure Messaging. It also has a social media hub for users who want to connect to other Air Force patients or give their feedback to an MTF.

To download the AFMS app, search for “AFMS” in your app store, or go to the mobile apps section of the AFMS website.



 

