D-M named major economic driving force in Arizona

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona is the third-largest employer in Tucson and one of six military installations responsible for blossoming the local economy, according to a report published by the Arizona Governor’s Office Nov. 15.

The Economic Impact of Arizona’s Principal Military Operations report credits Davis-Monthan AFB for supporting more than 16,000 jobs, and generating an annual economic output of $2.6 billion.

“This report underscores that in addition to bolstering national security, Arizona’s military installations and defense community directly benefit our growing economy,” said Sen. John McCain.

The state of Arizona hosts some of the best military training advantages, including permissive airspace for military aircraft, live-fire ranges, more than 300 days of sunshine per year and strong community support.

“We’re lucky to have a community as supportive of our mission and members as Tucson is,” said Col. Scott Campbell, 355th Fighter Wing commander. “Their support enables us to seamlessly and effectively complete our missions stateside and overseas.”

For the full report visit https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/related-docs/militarystudyoptimized.pdf.