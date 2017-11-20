Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

November 20, 2017
 

D-M named major economic driving force in Arizona

Senior Airman Ashley N. Sokolov
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby

Capt. Michael McCarthy, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, prepares to take off from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 14, 2017. The A-10 has provided close air support in worldwide operations for the past three decades.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona is the third-largest employer in Tucson and one of six military installations responsible for blossoming the local economy, according to a report published by the Arizona Governor’s Office Nov. 15.

The Economic Impact of Arizona’s Principal Military Operations report credits Davis-Monthan AFB for supporting more than 16,000 jobs, and generating an annual economic output of $2.6 billion.

“This report underscores that in addition to bolstering national security, Arizona’s military installations and defense community directly benefit our growing economy,” said Sen. John McCain.

The state of Arizona hosts some of the best military training advantages, including permissive airspace for military aircraft, live-fire ranges, more than 300 days of sunshine per year and strong community support.

“We’re lucky to have a community as supportive of our mission and members as Tucson is,” said Col. Scott Campbell, 355th Fighter Wing commander. “Their support enables us to seamlessly and effectively complete our missions stateside and overseas.”   

For the full report visit https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/related-docs/militarystudyoptimized.pdf.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson

AF, Apple building maintenance efficiency

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson Senior Airman Amanda Gonzales, 924th Fighter Group crew chief, checks her technical orders before beginning maintenance on an A-10 Thunderbolt II in a hangar on Davis-Month...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety
eafb-tax

Take command: Enroll now for 2018 TRICARE coverage

On Jan. 1, 2018, there are a number of changes coming to your TRICARE benefit. This includes a change to the current TRICARE regions. The current three regions (North, South and West) will become two regions (East and West). Th...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Uncategorized

Around the Air Force: Nov. 15

On this look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein deliver the State of the Air Force Address at the Pentagon, and Lt. Gen. Mark Nowland, Deputy Chief of Staff for Air Force Operations, testifies about Aviation readiness to the House...
 
Full Story »

 