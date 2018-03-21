Desert Lightning News Flipbook – March 2, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ, and surrounding communities

Click on the link below and access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Desert Lightning, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/yifn/

We have a great issue of material prepared for your reading pleasure this month – and a little eye candy, too, what a nice shot of the A10-C on our front cover! Flip through to page 3 and meet A1C Jacob Formantes and his proud father, MSgt. Robert Formantes, a father-son team stationed together at Davis-Monthan. That’s something that doesn’t happen every day. Giving equal time to the ladies, we have a pair of sisters and service members featured on page 15 – Navy Seaman Michelle Panchana and Air Force Airman 1st Class Gisella Panchana. If you’re looking for a little inspiration, turn to page 4 where you’ll read how faith, family and the support of his USAF team members are helping a D-M pilot in his battle against cancer. Move on to our center spread, pages 10 and 11, for a photo feature highlighting D-M’s 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron’s munitions flight, a.k.a. AMMO. Just a sample of what we have prepared for you in this edition of Desert Lightning News!

Hard copies of the newspaper are available at various locations around the community. Pick one up when you're out and about.