Blanchard Golf Course to close

The Eagles Nest Café and Blanchard Golf Course will cease all operations except for the driving range and putting green, May 1.

After 56 years, the golf course will close due to an increase in operating expenses and a decrease in use.

“We want to thank the customers that have supported the operation over the past 56 years by helping us create memories both professionally and personally,” said Kevin Sorenson, 355th Force Support Squadron community services flight chief. “The decision to close a golf course that has so much history was not easy.”

For active duty members who are still interested in golf, there are several courses in Tucson that offer reduced rates.

“Tucson City Golf courses just implemented a new program for active duty military stationed at D-M called a Camo Card,” Sorenson said. “This card provides various discounts on green fees, food and beverage, and golf merchandise. These cards can be picked up at any of the five city golf courses.”

Though the golf course will be shutting down, the facilities will remain open to house a new operation. Outdoor Recreation will relocate their main building into the existing golf course structures.

“There is a great opportunity to transform the golf course into a venue with broader recreation activities benefitting our base demographics,” Sorenson said. “In the end, we will bring forth an even better Davis-Monthan Air Force Base with enhanced recreational and quality-of-life activities.”