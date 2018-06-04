Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan Digital Edition June 1, 2018

Desert Lightning News - Davis Monthan Digital Edition, June 1, 2018

Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! Click on the link above and check out our front-page story this month: for the second time in six years, Davis-Monthan AFB has been named the top base in the Air Force by the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The award “recognizes 11,000 D-M Airmen who think, innovate

and execute at an extraordinary level every day,” said Col. Scott Campbell, 355th Fighter Wing commander. “This is all thanks to them.” WELL DONE! In other news, we offer congratulations to Capt. Ridge Flick, 354th Fighter Squadron Weapons, and Tactics chief, who was named the 2017 Air Combat Command Company Grade Officer of the Year. Click through to page 4 for that story. Also happening at D-M, U.S. personnel recovery and Combat Air Force assets throughout the country recently completed the first execution of Red Flag-Rescue (previously known as Angel Thunder) May 5 through 19 (page 8). More than 20 units from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy collaborated for the two-week exercise. And this month’s photo spread on pages 10 and 11 features Airmen of the 355th Security Forces Squadron and their salute to fallen defenders during observances of National Police Week. All this plus much more community and Air Force news in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the newspaper hit the streets starting June 1st. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below and access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Desert Lightning, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews



 

Commentary

OTS: ‘The assignment I never knew I needed’

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Sometimes there are things in life that happen to you that are so unexpected you fail to comprehend their inherent value. Such was the case for me in my assignment to Officer Training School. OTS was an assignment I was not expecting and had entirely no interest in. However,...
 
Commentary

Lupus: An invisible autoimmune disease

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — “You don’t look sick.” If I had a penny for every time I heard that statement, I would be a millionaire! But, I am sick. I have Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, an autoimmune disease, which mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. It can affect the skin, joints, brain and other organs. In...
 
Air Force
Air Force family’s blind son awarded service dog

A Luke family was recently awarded a service dog from a local nonprofit organization for their 4-year-old son, Hunter, who was born with optic nerve hypoplasia. The condition results in blindness due to the underdevelopment of ...
 
