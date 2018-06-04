Desert Lightning News - Davis Monthan Digital Edition, June 1, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities

Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! Click on the link above and check out our front-page story this month: for the second time in six years, Davis-Monthan AFB has been named the top base in the Air Force by the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The award “recognizes 11,000 D-M Airmen who think, innovate

and execute at an extraordinary level every day,” said Col. Scott Campbell, 355th Fighter Wing commander. “This is all thanks to them.” WELL DONE! In other news, we offer congratulations to Capt. Ridge Flick, 354th Fighter Squadron Weapons, and Tactics chief, who was named the 2017 Air Combat Command Company Grade Officer of the Year. Click through to page 4 for that story. Also happening at D-M, U.S. personnel recovery and Combat Air Force assets throughout the country recently completed the first execution of Red Flag-Rescue (previously known as Angel Thunder) May 5 through 19 (page 8). More than 20 units from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy collaborated for the two-week exercise. And this month’s photo spread on pages 10 and 11 features Airmen of the 355th Security Forces Squadron and their salute to fallen defenders during observances of National Police Week. All this plus much more community and Air Force news in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the newspaper hit the streets starting June 1st. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below and access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Desert Lightning, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews