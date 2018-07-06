Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 6, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities

Welcome to the Desert Lightning News digital edition! It’s a summer season of change at Davis-Monthan AFB, as Col. Mike Drowley assumes command of the 355th Fighter Wing from Col. Scott Campbell. Under Campbell’s leadership, the 355th FW won more than 80 awards, culminating in Davis-Monthan AFB winning the 2018 Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award. He moves on to the USAF Academy in Colorado Springs, and we wish him all success in his assignment there. Also this week, we salute Master Sgt. Jessica Pierce, who has been named Air Combat Command senior NCO Reserve Paralegal of 2018 and Individual Reservist Senior NCO of the Year for the Air Force (page 3). Well Done! On page 13, we take an interesting look at the role service animals can play in assisting our veterans who struggle with PTSD, as an Air Force veteran shares his story with us. And in our center spread this week, we have a great photo layout featuring CATM instructors with the 355th Security Forces Squadron. These Airmen work to ensure the safe and effective operation of a variety of weapon systems, making sure that D-M Airmen are qualified and deployment-ready. All this plus much more community and Air Force news in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the newspaper hit the streets starting July 6th. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above and access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Desert Lightning, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews