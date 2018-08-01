Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

August 1, 2018
 

Legal office providing will assistance to local retirees

Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Volunteers participate as witnesses during the will-signing event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 27, 2018. This event happens every month and is a free service to retirees in the Tucson community.

The 355th Fighter Wing Legal Office at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., is providing a free service to retirees by holding will signings.

With the Tucson area’s retiree population growing at a continuous rate, their need for wills to be drafted or redrafted is in high demand. This prompted the D-M Legal Office to change their Retiree Will Day from a quarterly occasion to a monthly event.

“The purpose is to prepare and execute wills for over 20 retirees each month,” said Staff Sgt. Luke Hally, 355th Legal Office NCO in charge of civil law. “In the civilian sector this could cost about $300 [each].”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Maj. Christopher Cazares, 355th Fighter Wing attorney, and volunteers from the Tucson community witness will signings during D-M’s monthly Will Signing Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base June 27, 2018. With this free service, retirees save about $300.

With this service, the legal office has provided a way to contribute to those who have given years of their lives to serve.

“It’s important to give back to those who have given before us,” Hally said.

For more information about the Retiree Will Signing event, contact the legal office at 520-228-5242 or visit https://aflegalassistance.law.af.mil/lass/lass.html to download a will signing form.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Capt. Tyler Smith, 355th Fighter Wing assistant Staff Judge Advocate, assists a military spouse during the will signing event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 27, 2018. This event happens every month and is a free service to retirees in the Tucson community.



 

