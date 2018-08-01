Legal office providing will assistance to local retirees

The 355th Fighter Wing Legal Office at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., is providing a free service to retirees by holding will signings.

With the Tucson area’s retiree population growing at a continuous rate, their need for wills to be drafted or redrafted is in high demand. This prompted the D-M Legal Office to change their Retiree Will Day from a quarterly occasion to a monthly event.

“The purpose is to prepare and execute wills for over 20 retirees each month,” said Staff Sgt. Luke Hally, 355th Legal Office NCO in charge of civil law. “In the civilian sector this could cost about $300 [each].”

With this service, the legal office has provided a way to contribute to those who have given years of their lives to serve.

“It’s important to give back to those who have given before us,” Hally said.

For more information about the Retiree Will Signing event, contact the legal office at 520-228-5242 or visit https://aflegalassistance.law.af.mil/lass/lass.html to download a will signing form.

