Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities – September 7, 2018



Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – September 7, 2018

Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! The 355th Fighter Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base recently welcomed its new commander, Col. Mike Drowley, former Chief of Staff for U.S. Air Forces Central Command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. For Drowley, coming to D-M isn’t just taking on a new leadership role, it’s joining a new team. He is greatly looking forward to serving our military family at D-M and helping us reach new levels of excellence. Excellence by the members of the 309th AMARG was recently recognized, as Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander Brig. Gen. Stacy Hawkins awarded the Command Civilian Award for Valor to members of the 309th AMARG Tooling Section (page 3). These team members acted quickly to save the life of a co-worker who experienced a life-threatening health crisis while on the job. Well Done!

And we have a story and photo feature that’s been drawing a lot of “likes” on social media this week, as we profile Daniel and Kristen Hale, D-M community members and animal lovers. The Hales have fostered and rehabbed numerous fur-babies in the past several years, and are strong advocates for efforts to place shelter or rescue animals into loving forever-homes. Click through to our center spread for their story, along with some “aww”-inspiring photos. That’s just a bit of what we have prepared for you in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for a “flippable” PDF version of Desert Lightning that you can read on your computer or mobile device. Hard copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base and in Tucson starting Sept. 7th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a safe and restful weekend! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zqld/