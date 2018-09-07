Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


News

September 7, 2018
 

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – September 7, 2018

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Fighter Wing commander, greets Airmen of the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during an immersion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 9, 2018. While conducting immersions is part of the job for a commander, the interpersonal aspect is even more important to Drowley, who describes his leadership style as personable and service oriented. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Frankie D. Moore)

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities – September 7, 2018

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - September 7, 2018
Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – September 7, 2018

Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! The 355th Fighter Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base recently welcomed its new commander, Col. Mike Drowley, former Chief of Staff for U.S. Air Forces Central Command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. For Drowley, coming to D-M isn’t just taking on a new leadership role, it’s joining a new team. He is greatly looking forward to serving our military family at D-M and helping us reach new levels of excellence. Excellence by the members of the 309th AMARG was recently recognized, as Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander Brig. Gen. Stacy Hawkins awarded the Command Civilian Award for Valor to members of the 309th AMARG Tooling Section (page 3). These team members acted quickly to save the life of a co-worker who experienced a life-threatening health crisis while on the job. Well Done!

And we have a story and photo feature that’s been drawing a lot of “likes” on social media this week, as we profile Daniel and Kristen Hale, D-M community members and animal lovers. The Hales have fostered and rehabbed numerous fur-babies in the past several years, and are strong advocates for efforts to place shelter or rescue animals into loving forever-homes. Click through to our center spread for their story, along with some “aww”-inspiring photos. That’s just a bit of what we have prepared for you in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for a “flippable” PDF version of Desert Lightning that you can read on your computer or mobile device. Hard copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base and in Tucson starting Sept. 7th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a safe and restful weekend! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zqld/



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

Cadet reflects on importance of diversity

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Sept. 17, 2014. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — America is great for a vast number of reasons and although we can point out many reasons why our country is so remarkable, I say we owe our success largely to our diverse backgrounds and culture within our nation....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Courtesy photo

Airman seizes opportunity for adventure

Have you ever had an opportunity come up in your Air Force career that you were unsure of? Has the thought of failure kept you away from your full potential? Some say it’s pure luck or who you know that determines what type o...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
1

Nobel Prize winner’s line began in Spain, Cuba

Luis Walter Alvarez was an American physicist, inventor and professor who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1968. He was born in San Francisco on June 13, 1911, the second child and oldest son of Walter Alvarez, a physi...
 
Full Story »

 