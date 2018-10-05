Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 5, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


DLNRodeo
Pararescuemen from the 304th Rescue Squadron Portland, Oregon, provide medical attention to Airman 1st Class James Pedrie, PJ Rodeo volunteer, for a simulated gunshot wound Sept. 19 at the PJ Rodeo in San Antonio. The PJ Rodeo promotes camaraderie, provides networking opportunities, and serves as additional training for competitors. (Photo by 2nd Lt. Robert Guest)

Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We start off this month’s issue of DLN with kudos and congrats to Lt. Col. Robin Sandifer, 47th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II instructor pilot, who recently achieved the milestone of 5,000 flight hours in an A-10. Sandifer is the fifth pilot to accomplish this feat in the A-10, and the first to ever cross that threshold here at D-M. Also in this issue, we bring you coverage of the 10th PJ Rodeo, held Sept. 17 through 21 in San Antonio. Brock Thomas and Romen Ramirez, staff sergeants with the 68th Rescue Squadron, won the title of “Best Pararescuemen” at the biennial competition. Well Done!

Click through to page 11 for additional photos from the event. We also have a number of human interest features this month that we think you’ll find interesting and inspiring: an emergency medical evacuation from McMurdo Station in Antarctica (page 5); the story of a young Airman (now a Lt. Col.) and his fateful decision to further investigate the background of a pilot KIA in Vietnam (page 12), and the inspiring story of a young woman who came to this country as a refugee from war-torn Iraq, and her subsequent decision to embrace a life of service in the US military (paqe 14).

That’s just a sample of what we have lined up for you in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for a “flippable” PDF version of Desert Lightning that you can read on your computer or mobile device. Hard copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base and in Tucson starting Oct. 5th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, and “Like” our page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a safe and restful weekend! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ihls/



 

A day in the life of an honor guardsmen

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Davis-Monthan Air Force Base honor guardsmen practice a six-man flag fold at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. D-M’s honor guardsmen perform diffe...
 
A-10 pilot reaches 5,000 hours

Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate Lt. Col. Robin Sandifer, 47th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II instructor pilot, celebrates reaching 5,000 flight hours in an A-10 Sept. 21 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Sandifer is the f...
 
Lessons from failure

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Thirty-two. Thirty-three. Thirty-four. Thirty-five — time’s up. Somewhere in Texas a senior airman failed his fitness test. He couldn’t complete the minimum requirement for abdominal...
 
