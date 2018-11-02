Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


News

November 2, 2018
 

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 2, 2018

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer
Staff Sgt. Toby Moone, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, puts a flame-retardant firefighter jacket on a child during Fire Prevention Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Oct. 11, 2018. This year’s fire prevention campaign was “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere,” which hopes to educate the public on basic skills that can be employed to escape a fire.

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities – Digital Edition November 2, 2018

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - November 2, 2018
Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 2, 2018

Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We wish all our readers an enjoyable Veterans Day weekend – and to set the tone, we’ve devoted some space in our pages this month to sharing stories from veterans around the state of Arizona. These are ordinary people who, through their association with the Armed Forces, have maximized their life’s potential. We hope you’ll enjoy and be inspired by Yeoman 1st Class Richard States (US Navy, page 6); Capt. Brittney Weber (US Army, page 8), martial arts master, Shihan Rudy Crosswell (US Air Force, page 10) and Phoenix-area home builders (and brothers) Gary and Rod Fetters (US Air Force, page 11). We celebrate the accomplishments of these men and women and are honored to share their stories with you.

Also this month, we’ve invited our advertisers who make publication of Desert Lightning News possible to reach out to you in our pages with information on special discounts and promotions offered to members of the military community. On page 14, we have coverage of the recent Fire Prevention Week activities on D-M – such an important thing to think about, and to teach our children early. We also cover the realignment of the 563rd Rescue Group to the 355th Fighter Wing (page 4); the Commander-In-Chief’s recent visit to neighboring Luke AFB (page 13), and the first annual DLT Cup Competition (page 16). That’s just a bit of what we have prepared for you in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for a “flippable” PDF version of Desert Lightning that you can read on your computer or mobile device. Hard copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base and in Tucson starting Nov. 2nd. Pick one up when you’re out and about, and “Like” our page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a safe and restful weekend! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ziuf/



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Capt. Mary Hook

Citizen-Warrior: Military, police work go hand-in-hand for Guard member

Air Force photograph by Capt. Mary Hook Air Force Staff Sgt. Rodrigo Acosta, a security forces specialist with the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing and a Tucson Police Department police officer, reviews data on his...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman Frankie D. Moore

Chief master sergeant of Air Force visits D-M

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright engages with Airmen at the 755th Aircraft Maintenance Hanger during a base tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Fly, Fight, Win — war to end all wars

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. — It was 95 years ago at precisely 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 1918, the “war to end all wars” came to a termination of hostilities after the death and wounding of millions of veterans. One year later, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day with this statement:...
 
Full Story »

 