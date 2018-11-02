Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 2, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities – Digital Edition November 2, 2018



Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We wish all our readers an enjoyable Veterans Day weekend – and to set the tone, we’ve devoted some space in our pages this month to sharing stories from veterans around the state of Arizona. These are ordinary people who, through their association with the Armed Forces, have maximized their life’s potential. We hope you’ll enjoy and be inspired by Yeoman 1st Class Richard States (US Navy, page 6); Capt. Brittney Weber (US Army, page 8), martial arts master, Shihan Rudy Crosswell (US Air Force, page 10) and Phoenix-area home builders (and brothers) Gary and Rod Fetters (US Air Force, page 11). We celebrate the accomplishments of these men and women and are honored to share their stories with you.

Also this month, we’ve invited our advertisers who make publication of Desert Lightning News possible to reach out to you in our pages with information on special discounts and promotions offered to members of the military community. On page 14, we have coverage of the recent Fire Prevention Week activities on D-M – such an important thing to think about, and to teach our children early. We also cover the realignment of the 563rd Rescue Group to the 355th Fighter Wing (page 4); the Commander-In-Chief’s recent visit to neighboring Luke AFB (page 13), and the first annual DLT Cup Competition (page 16). That’s just a bit of what we have prepared for you in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for a “flippable” PDF version of Desert Lightning that you can read on your computer or mobile device. Hard copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base and in Tucson starting Nov. 2nd. Pick one up when you’re out and about, and “Like” our page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a safe and restful weekend! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews

