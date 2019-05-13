Airman 1st Class Thomas Henderson, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training instructor, demonstrates to inspect, disassemble and maintain the M50 Protective Mask during a CBRN training class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. CBRN training ensures that members can wear gear correctly and confidently so that they are able to operate in a contaminated environment and continue the mission without worry of chemical exposure.





U.S. Air Force Airmen practice sizing, fitting and checking for a good seal on their M50 protective mask during a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. CBRN training ensures that members can wear gear correctly and confidently so that they are able to operate in a contaminated environment and continue the mission without worry of chemical exposure.





A U.S. Air Force Airman practices donning his chemical protective over garment during a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. CBRN training ensures that members can wear gear correctly and confidently so that they are able to operate in a contaminated environment and continue the mission without worry of chemical exposure.





Airman 1st Class Thomas Henderson, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training instructor, explains the proper way to cover an asset in the event of a chemical attack during a CBRN training class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. Staying current in CBRN training ensures D-M Airman maintain the skills needed to continue the mission in any contested and austere location around the world.





U.S. Air Force Airmen practice the proper way to cover an asset in the event of a chemical attack during a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. Staying current in CBRN training ensures D-M Airman maintain the skills needed to continue the mission in any contested and austere location around the world.





U.S. Air Force Airmen place M8 liquid detection paper on a covered asset during a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. The M8 paper detects and identifies chemical agents upon contact. Staying current in CBRN training ensures D-M Airman maintain the skills needed to continue the mission in any contested and austere location around the world.





A U.S. Air Force Airman writes the time and date on M8 paper for a liquid detection point during a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. The M8 paper detects and identifies chemical agents upon contact. Staying current in CBRN training ensures D-M Airman maintain the skills needed to continue the mission in any contested and austere location around the world.





U.S. Air Force Airmen gather around their Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training instructor after setting up Liquid Detection Points around their building during a CBRN training class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. The M8 paper detects and identifies chemical agents upon contact. Staying current in CBRN training ensures D-M Airman maintain the skills needed to continue the mission in any contested and austere location around the world.





Airman 1st Class Thomas Henderson, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training instructor, inspects students to ensure Military Oriented Protective Posture level four is worn properly during a CBRN training class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. CBRN training ensures that members can wear gear correctly and confidently so that they are able to operate in a contaminated environment and continue the mission without worry of chemical exposure.





Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Training Class participant, practices donning Military Oriented Protective Posture level four in preparation for the CBRN class instructor to inspect Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. CBRN training ensures that members can wear gear correctly and confidently so that they are able to operate in a contaminated environment and continue the mission without worry of chemical exposure.





Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Training Class participant, runs a post attack reconnaissance route to inspect a liquid detection point for visible contamination during a CBRN training class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. Staying current in CBRN training ensures D-M Airman maintain the skills needed to continue the mission in any contested and austere location around the world.





U.S. Air Force Airmen simulate cordoning an unexploded ordinance during a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. Staying current in CBRN training ensures D-M Airman maintain the skills needed to continue the mission in any contested and austere location around the world.