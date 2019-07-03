Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 2019

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities – July 2019

Click on the image below to view this month’s digital edition.

Thanks for checking out the July 2019 edition of Desert Lightning News! Our cover story this month features Detachment 11 of the 372nd Training Squadron – a small unit with a big global impact. 372nd TRS, Det. 11 provides advanced skills training for almost every maintenance specialty found at Davis-Monthan, including the A-10C Thunderbolt II, EC-130H Compass Call, HC-130J Super Hercules, HH-60G Pavehawk and F-16C/D Fighting Falcon – and that’s just for starters. To learn more about this small but mighty squadron, click on the link below to read a digital copy of this month’s edition.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/dbth/

Here are some more highlights from the July issue:

48th RQS awarded rescue mission of the year: page 3

AF First – Misawa Block-50 F-16 hits 10K hours: page 4

DOD seeks feedback to create Housing Resident Bill of Rights: page 5

Photo feature – 306th RQS deploys from D-M: pages 8 & 9

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a hard copy of the paper beginning July 3 (early for the holiday!), at our usual distribution points on base and in Tucson. Be sure to “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews