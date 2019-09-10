Desert Lighting News Digital Edition – September 2019

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities – September 2019

Thanks for checking out the September edition of D-M AFB Desert Lightning News! This month, we have the 2019 edition of “The Book.” This is the annual mission update for Davis-Monthan AFB, which includes information for each organization on D-M – mission statements, demographics and responsibilities for each squadron, unit and other groups on base. For base personnel, The Book serves as a reference; for residents of Tucson and surrounding communities, it’s a guide and resource for you to learn more about the mission of the various units at Davis-Monthan AFB – an economic powerhouse in our community. Click on the link below for a “flippable” PDF version of Desert Lightning that you can read on your computer or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/tkuv/

Here are some more highlights from this month’s issue:

POW/ MIA Remembrance event: page 2

WWII veteran receives 2nd Purple Heart, shares his story: pages 10 & 11

AF Vet uses marathon training to combat PTSD: page 16

