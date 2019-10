The Desert Boneyard Run 2019 is a 5k/10k run through the largest air power reservoir in the world consisting of 4,000 aircraft from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, NASA and other government agencies. The event is 8 a.m. Oct. 5 and the registration deadline is Oct. 4

For more information, or to register, go to www.facebook.com/events/355th-force-support-squadron/boneyard-run/464312490392434/.