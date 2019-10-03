Fire Prevention Week approaches time to prepare

As Fire Prevention Week, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services reminds residents:

This year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”

The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

National Fire Protection Association statistics show that in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries. On average, seven people died in a fire in a home per day during 2012 to 2016.

“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.

While NFPA and Davis-Monthan Fire and Emergency Services are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said Assistant Chief Raymond LeClair. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

Davis-Monthan Fire and Emergency Services is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities at Davis-Monthan, call D-M Fire and Emergency Services at 228-4333 or 228-6027. For more information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.

Fire Prevention Week Schedule of events

• Oct 7 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Commissary

Fire truck static display, blood pressure checks, fire safety information handouts,

fire extinguisher demonstrations, car seat safety checks

• Oct 9 – 9 to 11 a.m. Child Development Center, Bldg. 2612

Fire truck static display with “Sparky & Pumper”

• Oct 10 – 9 to 11 a.m. Child Development Center, Bldg. 2614

Fire truck static display with “Sparky & Pumper.”

• Oct 11 – 9 to 11:30 a.m. School Age Program, Bldg. 6006

Fire truck static display, fire safety education trailer and Sparky

• Oct. 11 – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Youth Center Visitor, Bldg. 6000

Fire truck static display, kitchen fire safety, fire extinguisher training

• Oct 12 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. AAFES Main Exchange

Fire truck static display, blood pressure checks, fire safety information handouts, fire extinguisher demonstrations, fire detection and suppression items sponsored by AAFES