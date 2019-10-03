Notice to claimants

In accordance with Air Force Instruction 34-511, paragraph 3.1.5, notice is hereby given that Airman 1st Class Tariq Jenkins is deceased. The undersigned has been appointed Summary Court Officer for the purpose of estate settlement in accordance with AFI 34-511. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby on notice to present their claims. Claims must be presented by mailing or presenting a written signed statement to: Capt. Alexander Furnival via email at alexander.furnival.1@us.af.mil or call 520-228-3880.