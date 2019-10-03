Park University announces D-M Campus graduates

Park University’s Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Campus held its commencement ceremony Sept. 14 at the Sea of Glass Center for the Arts in Tucson. Twenty-three students received Bachelor of Science degrees.

The graduates are:

Katelyn Alvarez, social psychology; Jason Barkey, management; Stephen Brown, information and computer science/networking and security; Nicholas Burris, social psychology; Luisa Caban, social psychology; John Michael Carlson, criminal justice administration/law enforcement; Scott Alan Cico, management/computer information systems; Eli Aiden Elias, business administration/finance; Richard Fountain, criminal justice administration/law enforcement; Fabian Goncalves, computer science; James Jefferson, criminal justice administration/law enforcement; Alana Johnson, management/healthcare; Brent Johnson, criminal justice administration/security; Jessica Jordan, management/accounting; Melissa Lynn Mack, management/finance; Gregory Daryl Manning, management; Deborah Lynn Johnson, management/human resources; Teresa Perrin, social psychology; Oswald Reagan, information and computer science/networking and security; Ashley Rodsa, management/healthcare; Jason Edward Roth, criminal justice administration/law enforcement; Aaron David Shepard, information and computer science/information technology; and Kristen Taskila, management/finance.