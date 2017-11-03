The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


In Brief

Flightline feast

The Luke Air Force Base Chapel is featuring a free flightline feast at 5:30 p.m. until the food runs out Dec. 7 behind Hangar 914. Roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, soup, rolls and more are included.

Golf tournament

The Luke Air Force Base Hockey Club is hosting a golf tournament at 7 a.m. Dec. 1 at Falcon Dunes Golf Club. The cost is $55 per E-4 and below and $60 per E-5 and above and civilians. Lunch, hole-in-one and longest drive contests, raffles and more are included. For more information or to register, email Ryan at lukeafbhockey@gmail.com.

‘Don’t gain weight’ holiday challenge

Avoid gaining unwanted pounds this holiday season. The Luke community is invited to participate in a seven-week challenge to maintain weight Nov. 13 through Dec. 31. There is an optional weigh-in 7:30 to 9 a.m. in Bldg.700. To register or for more information, see Page 21.

Santa’s Work Shop

Santa’s workshop will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday now through December. Create handmade gifts. An on-site experienced woodworker is there to assist. For more information, call Arts & Crafts at 623-856-6502.

AF art contest

The Air Force Art Contest is now through Nov. 30. There are multiple categories for adults, teens, and beginners. For more information, call 623-856-6502 or go to www.myairforcelife.com/artcontest.

Exchange layaway

Luke AFB Exchange shoppers can start shopping now while keeping gifts away from prying eyes with fee-free layaway from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. The Luke Exchange will waive the $3 service fee for items that are placed on layaway and paid for by Dec. 24 including toys and bikes. Purchases of $25 or more are eligible for the layaway plan. A 15-percent deposit is required to hold items.

Exchange gift wrap program

Luke AFB volunteer groups can raise money by partnering with AAFES during its annual community gift wrap program. The Exchange sets up tables and provides supplies that can be used to wrap gifts during the busy holiday shopping season in exchange for donations. For more information, call Michele Klein at 623-935-2671, ext. 211.

Fight Night

Club Five Six is featuring fight night Bisping vs. St. Pierre at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The event is free to club members and $5 per nonmember. Free chips salsa for everyone and free soft drinks for designated drivers. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call 623-856-6446.

Gaming tournament

Club Five Six is featuring a gaming tournament 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12. The cost is $5 per club member and $10 per nonmember. There will be cash prizes (dependent on participation.) Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call 623-856-6446.

Active-duty golf special

For the month of November, there is a 25 percent discount on green fees for active-duty military members at Falcon Dunes Golf Club. For more information, call 623-856-6446.

Give Parents a Break

There is a Give Parents a Break evening 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 4
for children, ages 6 weeks to 12 years. The cost is $20 per child. Qualifying Air Force families are eligible for free childcare provided by the AF Aid Society. For more information, visit www.lukeevents.com.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at
623-856-8711.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


