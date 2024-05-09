aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

The Purple Up parade provides spotlight to the military child

by Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks | DOD news
Children and caretakers from the Luke Air Force Base Child Development Center pose for a photo during a Purple Up parade, April 19, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Purple represents the joint branches and the military children that sacrifice alongside service members across the Department of Defense. Events like this contribute to increasing quality of life at Luke AFB by honoring the military members and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

Purple Up! Day, a special day in April — the Month of the Military Child — is when we recognize the contributions and achievements of our nation’s 1.6 million military children. And it is my privilege to join in the celebration.

Growing up in a military family can be a rewarding and enriching experience.

Children and caretakers from the Luke Air Force Base Child Development Center participate in a Purple Up parade, April 19, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Purple represents the joint branches and the military children that sacrifice alongside service members across the Department of Defense. Events like this contribute to increasing quality of life at Luke AFB by honoring the military members and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

You have the opportunity to travel, build connections with people from all walks of life, and serve our nation. In fact, DOD schools often lead among schools across the country in educational progress and outcomes.

Yet whether or not they’re enrolled in DOD schools, military kids grow up to have a big impact on our country and culture — from actress-turned-media-mogul Reese Witherspoon to singer and dancer Ciara to NFL quarterback Justin Fields, and Disney CEO Bob Iger. Not to mention other leaders in entertainment, sports, business, and government.

But it can also be a challenging way to grow up.

Moving from duty station to duty station every couple of years. Transferring schools and making new friends. Missing a parent — or perhaps more than one parent — on special occasions.

I’m familiar with the benefits and difficulties of growing up in a military family. Because of my father’s service in the United States Navy, I grew up on bases across the country — from Connecticut to Hawaii.

One thing remains true in all of this: We have the fiercest fighting force in the world because we have the finest military families in the world. So, in the Department of Defense, we are committed to taking care of our people — ensuring that military families, including kids, receive the support and tools that allow them to thrive.

Recent investments from the fiscal year 2024 defense budget will establish universal pre-K in DOD schools, increase pay for childcare providers, and improve family housing. These investments will help shape even more outstanding military children and strengthen military families.

I know from firsthand experience that to be in a military family involves its own level of service and sacrifice. So today, I am especially proud to “Purple Up!” for military kids. But please know that each and every day, we are grateful for our military children for all they do to ensure our national security.

Children and caretakers from the Luke Air Force Base Child Development Center participate in a Purple Up parade, April 19, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. April is month of the military child and is dedicated to the recognition and celebration of service members’ children. Events like this contribute to increasing quality of life at Luke AFB by honoring the military members and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Britni Thornton, 56th Medical Group non-commissioned officer in charge of core laboratory operations (left), and Master Sgt. Keeland Smith, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron lead standardization crew chief hold a sign for their military child prior to a Purple Up parade, April 19, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. April is month of the military child and is dedicated to the recognition and celebration of service members’ children. Events like this contribute to increasing quality of life at Luke AFB by honoring the military members and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)
U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Kirk, 61st Fighter Squadron pilot, waves to his son during a Purple Up parade, April 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The parade provided Luke AFB families an opportunity to celebrate military children and recognize the challenges they face. Events like this contribute to increasing quality of life at Luke AFB by honoring the military members and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
A child from the Luke Air Force Base Child Development Center blows a kiss to her mother during a Purple Up parade, April 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Purple represents the joint branches and the military children that sacrifice alongside service members across the Department of Defense. Events like this contribute to increasing quality of life at Luke AFB by honoring the military members and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Chaplain (Capt.) Jeff Rybold (U.S. Air Force photo)
Chaplain’s thoughts … Stewarding Relationships:...
 By Chaplain (Capt.) Jeff Rybold | 56th Fighter Wing Chaplain
DOD confront climate change with...
 By Matthew Olay | DOD News
D-Backs go Purple for amazing...
 By Aerotech News
Tech. Sgt. earns doctorate to...
 By Senior Airman Jakob Hambright | 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit