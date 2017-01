New issue facility opened at Fort Irwin

The Logistics Readiness Center has opened a new Central Issue Facility, during a ribbon cutting here, Dec. 16.

The new facility will help reduce wait times during the issuing of uniforms and gear.

β€œAt our previous building, we were working out of storage containers, it made it real difficult when you ran short on items,” said Victor Cozart, CIF manager/site lead. “Now with the luxury of the warehouse being so close, we can reduce wait times when issuing items.”

The new facility will be open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., starting Dec. 19. The CIF is in Bldg. 592 located at the corner of Inner Loop Road and G Avenue.