The NTC/Fort Irwin Inspector General (IG) is moving!

Effective 31 January 2024 the IG office will be in Building R183, at the intersection of 5th St. and Inner Loop Rd., behind the Mary Walker Clinic.

The IG exists as an extension of the eyes, ears, voice, and conscience of the Commander. They serve to enhance the Command’s readiness and warfighting capability through the execution of inspections, investigations, assistance, teaching and training, and by advising the Commander and subordinate commanders on matters affecting the Command’s immediate readiness and morale. Inspectors General are a resource for everyone!