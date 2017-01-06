BOSS Spreads Holiday Cheer

FORT IRWIN, Calif- U.S. Army Soldiers with Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) handed out 168 Christmas trees to Soldiers and families here, Sat., Dec. 3.

Every year BOSS spreads a little holiday cheer by distributing donated trees to Soldiers and families. This year, the trees were donated by Bridget Blehm, director, For Families of Active Military and La Salle High School Pasadena, CA.

The act of kindness helps Soldiers and families save the drive, which helps pocket extra cash for gifts this time of year.

“This means a lot, otherwise it would be hard to go out and find a real tree,” said Spc. Stevan Caelwaerts, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Regimental Support Squadron.

Caelwaerts brought his six-year-old daughter to select the perfect holiday tree, which will be decorated with traditional red and gold ornaments. However, this year will be extra special for the Caelwaerts family as they celebrate the holidays with a new addition to the family.

The BOSS program has been enhancing the quality of life of Soldiers by giving back to the community since its inception. For the past three years Sgt. Cristina Moriset has volunteered to disburse trees to the community.

In the event that families were unable to transport a tree home, BOSS provided a delivery service. BOSS Vice President Spc. Robert Maholik volunteered to help with this task “You have to give back to the community,” said Maholik “they support you and everything you do, so why wouldn’t you.’

The BOSS program is facilitated through its three core components aimed at maintaining a balanced life: leisure and recreation, quality of life and community service. BOSS makes a difference by volunteering in community projects and events. This is always voluntary in nature, and Soldiers find this to be personally rewarding. To learn more about BOSS visit the National Training Center website.