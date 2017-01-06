High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

January 6, 2017
 

Red Cross Deliver Holiday Cards

Story/Photos By Jo Garrison
Public Affairs Office
Red Cross Volunteers from Service to the Armed Forces Division and San Bernadino County spread Holiday cheer by hanging banners and handing out Holiday cards to Veterans at Barstow Veterans Home.

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – The American Red Cross, Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) division, handed out holiday cards to veterans at Barstow Veterans Home, Dec. 19.

Every year the Red Cross deliver donated holiday cards from their Holiday Mail for Heroes program to local military facilities, veteran’s homes and hospitals and military family support groups.  Over 4,000 cards are donated by schools, Red Cross volunteers and community partners.

This year Red Cross volunteers from both San Bernadino county and SAF division included banners in their program as a static display to increase holiday cheer throughout the halls of the Veteran Home.

“They know they are appreciated when families are far away and they are alone during the holidays,” said Scott Brown, Regional Specialist for SAF Red Cross, who loves being with the veterans during this time of year so they can have some face to face time around the holidays.

Fort Irwin and the entire Desert to the Sea Region of Red Cross SAF distribute cards to the Loma Linda VA hospital and Barstow Veterans Home.  More information can found at http://www.redcross.org/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities/holidays-for-heroes



 

