High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

May 5, 2017
 

Monthly CGs Orientation Run

Tags:
Story/Photo by David Dupree
Fort Irwin/NTC PAO
1
Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, Commander of the National Training Center with new Soldiers to the installation, embarking on an orientation run, Jack Rabbit Park, April 27.

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — New Soldiers to the installation experienced a unique orientation to Fort Irwin during a run hosted by senior leadership, April, 27.

The “CGs Orientation Run” is a monthly event, guided by Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, Commander of the National Training Center, which provides a highly motivated 3 – 4 mile run at the same time stopping at various locations to personally introduce all the new Soldiers to the installation’s main facilities.

During a short halt from the run at the 11th ACR Memorial site Broadwater said, “It doesn’t matter if you’re from 916th, 11th ACR, DENTAC, MEDDAC or OPS GROUP your main mission is to Train the Force,” he said “Be ready to serve for something greater than yourself, just like the individuals memorialized here and have made the ultimate sacrifice”.

This month the Orientation Run had 78 Soldiers with various ranks participating. It’s also mandatory for all new Soldiers to attend a newcomer’s brief to in-process and further educate themselves to the life of Fort Irwin at bldg. 312.

The run was well received by the newcomers and the command team encouraged the new Soldiers to ask questions if you don’t know and always stick to a buddy team concept, especially when out and about in neighboring communities.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of High Desert Warrior by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Household Goods Personnel Claims

Although many “household goods” moves occur without incident every day, unfortunately, some Servicemembers experience lost or damaged goods during their moves and are unsure of the reimbursement process.  With PCS season right around the corner, it is important to be aware of the claims process in case the move is not as smooth as it...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
1

Irwin Fútbol Club won High Desert Cup

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — For the second year, the Irwin Fútbol Club (FC) competed and won, the High Desert Cup against six other military teams at the blue track, April 15. The High Desert Cup was put together in 2016 by Joshua ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
1

Roller Derby Team Promotes Strong Women

The crash and bash of the Heavy Arm-Her Roller Derby (HARD) Team could be heard for miles, during the third-annual Skate-a-Thon held April 1 at the basketball court near the skate park on Fort Irwin. Skate-a-Thon Raised Funds f...
 
Full Story »

 