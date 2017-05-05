Monthly CGs Orientation Run

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — New Soldiers to the installation experienced a unique orientation to Fort Irwin during a run hosted by senior leadership, April, 27.

The “CGs Orientation Run” is a monthly event, guided by Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, Commander of the National Training Center, which provides a highly motivated 3 – 4 mile run at the same time stopping at various locations to personally introduce all the new Soldiers to the installation’s main facilities.

During a short halt from the run at the 11th ACR Memorial site Broadwater said, “It doesn’t matter if you’re from 916th, 11th ACR, DENTAC, MEDDAC or OPS GROUP your main mission is to Train the Force,” he said “Be ready to serve for something greater than yourself, just like the individuals memorialized here and have made the ultimate sacrifice”.

This month the Orientation Run had 78 Soldiers with various ranks participating. It’s also mandatory for all new Soldiers to attend a newcomer’s brief to in-process and further educate themselves to the life of Fort Irwin at bldg. 312.

The run was well received by the newcomers and the command team encouraged the new Soldiers to ask questions if you don’t know and always stick to a buddy team concept, especially when out and about in neighboring communities.