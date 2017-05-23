Mississippi National Guard heads to Nation Training Center

al Training Center where approximately 5,500 Soldiers and Airmen will participate in the training exercise.



155th Armored Brigade Combat Team touches down to begin their National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, Calif. The exercise will consist of 5,500 Soldiers and Airman from several states who will participate in the event. NTC will provide realistic training, rigid terrain, and distinct open space to hone their warrior skills.



155th Armored Brigade Combat Team touches down to begin their National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, Calif. The exercise will consist of 5,500 Soldiers and Airman from several states who will participate in the event. NTC will provide realistic training, rigid terrain, and distinct open space to hone their warrior skills.