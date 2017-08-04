High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

August 4, 2017
 

Fort Irwin celebrates summer

Tags:
by Dave Dupree
Photo by Carla Averill
Fort Irwin children ride on the elephant swing during the Summer Jam at Army Field

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Fort Irwin community celebrated the summer season at an event held on July 8 at Army Field here.

Over 2500 community members attend the annual Summer Jam event hosted by Fort Irwin Family Morale, Recreation and Welfare directorate. The event featured games, giant water slides, vendors, food and beverages and carnival rides.

The highlight of the evening was a live performance by American Idol winner David Cook.

Before the concert, Cook took time to meet community members and pose for photographs. Long lines didn’t deter people from waiting for the chance to get a “selfie” with Cook. He stayed for almost an hour allowing anyone who was willing to wait the chance to meet the star.

The carnival rides were a first for the Fort Irwin Community and they were a huge success.  The rides ran from opening to closing and were enjoyed by kids and adults, according to Carla Averill, event coordinator for FMWR.  “The giant tilt-a-whirl ride was the most popular adult ride and the swinging elephants was the most popular among the children,” she said. 

Averill, who worked for FMWR from 2003-2010 recently returned to Ft Irwin when her husband was reassigned to the NTC.

This was Averill’s first event since returning to work at FMWR after being gone for several years. “It was a lot of work to pull everything together in such a short amount of time; but MWR is a great team of people they got it done,” she said.

Averill and the FMWR team are already planning for the next big event, Octoberfest, which will be held on Oct. 6.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of High Desert Warrior by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Army
1

U.S. Army Garrison welcomes new commander

Fort Irwin, Calif. — A new commander took the reins of U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Irwin in a ceremony on July 12 at the garrison headquarters here. Incoming commander Col. Seth Krummrich received the colors of the U.S. Army Gar...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Army
1

Army Armor and Desert Training Center – Fort Irwin in the 1960’s

Editor’s Note: This is part two in a series chronicling the history Fort Irwin and the creation of the National Training Center. Until the 1960’s, the U.S. Army presence in the Mojave Desert was considered a temporary solut...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
1

Acts of kindness — painting rocks

A popular trend has begun to take hold within the Fort Irwin community this year in the form of painting rocks and placing them throughout the community for a random pedestrian to find. The movement has one goal, to promote ran...
 
Full Story »

 