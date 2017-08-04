High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


August 4, 2017
 

Garrison Safety Newsletter

Army
1

U.S. Army Garrison welcomes new commander

Fort Irwin, Calif. — A new commander took the reins of U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Irwin in a ceremony on July 12 at the garrison headquarters here. Incoming commander Col. Seth Krummrich received the colors of the U.S. Army Gar...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Army
1

Army Armor and Desert Training Center – Fort Irwin in the 1960’s

Editor’s Note: This is part two in a series chronicling the history Fort Irwin and the creation of the National Training Center. Until the 1960’s, the U.S. Army presence in the Mojave Desert was considered a temporary solut...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
1

Acts of kindness — painting rocks

A popular trend has begun to take hold within the Fort Irwin community this year in the form of painting rocks and placing them throughout the community for a random pedestrian to find. The movement has one goal, to promote ran...
 
Full Story »

 