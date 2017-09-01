High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Events

September 1, 2017
 

Students observe solar eclipse at Fort Irwin

5

On Aug. 21, students at Lewis Elementary School, part of the Silver Valley Unified School District, joined with the nation to observe the first total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States since 1979. A partial eclipse was visible from Fort Irwin, and the students used protective glasses and pinhole cameras to view the event.

Lewis Elementary serves K-2 students and is one of three on-post schools at Fort Irwin. Several first and second grade classes at Lewis viewed the eclipse outside with protective glasses, while other classes watched via Live Stream from their classrooms. Teachers also included mini lessons and activities about the eclipse as part of their classwork.

“The teachers were very eager to provide such a memorable learning experience that students would never forget,” said Taryn Lamoreaux, principal of Lewis Elementary. “It is really fun to see the excitement that came from students knowing that this was a rare event that they got to take part in.”

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the sun and Earth, blocking the sun. In the 14 states under the path of the 2017 total eclipse, the moon completely blocked the sun for more than two minutes during the day. A partial eclipse, in which the sun is not blocked completely, was visible across all of North America.  The next total solar eclipse to pass over the contiguous United States will occur in 2024, according to NASA.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of High Desert Warrior by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Army
Army photograph

Army accelerates fielding of mission-command vehicle upgrades

Army photograph A Soldier uses the capabilities of the Joint Battle Command-Platform inside a combat vehicle. Recognizing high demand for the systems and significant impact on operations, Army Forces Command requested an accele...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Army photograph by Tad Browning

OTC tests latest Apache helicopter radar signal detecting set

Army photograph by Tad Browning 101st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion pilots fill out post-mission surveys (nearest to furthest): Capt. Aaron Hooper (Company Commander), Chief Warrant Officer 3 Lance Mundo (Safety Officer), Chi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
6

Fort Irwin housing gets major upgrade

Renovations are underway in some of Fort Irwin’s oldest neighborhoods to create a more pleasing living environment for Soldiers and their families. The upgrades are part of a five-year housing improvement initiative that also...
 
Full Story »

 