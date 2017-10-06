High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


October 6, 2017
 

National Training Center commends soldiers, civilians

By Jason Miller
Casey Slusser / NTC G3 TASC
Brig. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commanding general of the NTC, recognizes Brandon Stevenson and Alan Mueller of the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command for their years of service.

FORT IRWIN, Calif. ­— Installation leadership and community members congratulated U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians for their superior service and accomplishments during the Fiscal Year 2017 Quarterly Military and Civilian Awards Ceremony for Fourth Quarter here, Sept. 5.

Commander of the National Training Center, Brig. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater presided over the ceremony, which honored eight DA civilians, one non-commissioned officer and one Soldier.

“We have about 27,000 people working daily here to make sure that our Army is the best trained to face any contingency that we may have,” said Broadwater. “It doesn’t go unnoticed the sacrifices to support the unique mission that we have here at the National Training Center. Thank you all very much.”

– Civilians Recognized:

Brandon Stevenson, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, recognized for 20 years of service.

Alan Mueller, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, recognized for 35 years of service.

Anita Reynolds, NTC Operations Group, recognized for 35 years of service.

Glenda Bonds, NTC G8, recognized for 35 years of service.

Lazaro Pena, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, recognized for 20 years of service.

For the Post Level Employee of the Quarter, Fourth Quarter FY 2017, Achievement Medals for Civilian Service were given to Taataa Laulu, David Garcia and Edwin Carabilio.

– Soldiers Recognized:

Applauded for outstanding achievement while competing and winning the post-level NCO / Soldier of the Quarter FY 2017 were Sgt. Eric Newcomer, flight paramedic, 2916th Aviation Battalion, and Spc. Jose Perez, culinary specialist, NTC Protocol. Both were given Army Achievement Medals with the NTC commander’s Coin of Excellence, as well as a Sergeant Audie Murphy Club certificate of achievement and monetary gift certificates from various facilities on post. Lastly, the High Desert Chapter of the Association of the United States Army presented both an engraved non-commissioned officer sword.



 

