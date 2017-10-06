High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

October 6, 2017
 

United Arab Emirates troops train at Fort Irwin

Tags:
Adriane Elliot
Fort Irwin, Calif.
Army photograph Army photograph

United Arab Emirates military personnel conduct a coalition exercise with U.S. troops at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

In an historic military moment, the United Arab Emirates military became the first Gulf State nation to attend and complete a training rotation at the Army’s premier training site- the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 22, 2017.

Approximately 80 personnel from the UAE’s Joint Aviation Command arrived at the NTC in August, prepped to train in some of the toughest and most realistic simulated combat scenarios that the rugged, high mountain desert has to offer.

The UAE brought in a small joint aviation task force and embedded with U.S. forces in support of two Stryker brigades in one scenario.

International partnership is a focus for Army leadership and critical for coalition operations, and the UAE has been a reliable ally for decades. With an $18 billion foreign military sales portfolio, including THAAD and Patriot programs, the UAE is the only Gulf nation that deployed with the United States in Afghanistan.

“The UAE really prides itself on being one of our closest Gulf allies in the region,” said Wyatt Wright, UAE country program manager with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command. “And I think these are some of the indicators; you see the effort on their part to continue building that close relationship.”

USASAC manages more than 5,000 foreign military sales cases with a total value of more than $177 billion in more than 150 nations.

Security Assistance Training Field Activity country program manager Korey Hammer and Bill Endres, SATFA’s CENTCOM branch chief, developed and managed the multi-million dollar case that brought the UAE to the NTC.

Endres said it is a chief of staff of the Army priority to get not only the UAE, but other CENTCOM partners, to train and operate alongside U.S. Army units.

This rotation supports that, and only increases the UAE’s ability to be an effective partner in real world operations.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Events
Codi Kozacek / NTC Public Affairs Office

Annual Fort Irwin Education Fair highlights expanding opportunities

FORT IRWIN, Calif. ­— Representatives of more than 50 universities, colleges, career centers, and military benefit programs offered guidance and information to the Fort Irwin community at the annual Education Fair on Sept. 2...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

October is Domestic Violence Prevention Month

On October 11, the Fort Irwin community will gather for “A Walk to End Domestic Violence” led by the Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater. The walk begins at the Blue Track at 9 a.m. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence first held a “Day of Unity” in 1981 as a way to bring awareness...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Justice Department obtains $700,000 for servicemembers to resolve allegations that two finance companies conducted illegal auto repos

LOS ANGELES — The Justice Department announced Sept. 27 that two Los Angeles-based consumer finance companies have agreed to pay a total of $760,788 to resolve allegations that the companies violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) by repossessing 70 vehicles owned by SCRA-protected servicemembers without first obtaining the required court orders. Westlake Services, LLC...
 
Full Story »

 