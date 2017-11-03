High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

November 3, 2017
 

Fort Irwin prepares for earthquakes with Great California ShakeOut Drill

By Codi Kozacek

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — As part of the Great California ShakeOut drill, emergency services personnel at Fort Irwin reminded the community to practice how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in the event of a major earthquake. The drill took place on Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m. and involved millions of participants around the world.

Fort Irwin has never experienced a major earthquake, but it is nonetheless important for the community to be prepared, said David Pitts, emergency management specialist at Fort Irwin’s Directorate of Emergency Services.

“Never say never, and prepare for the worst,” he said. “We’re still in California.”

The Great California ShakeOut is an annual event coordinated by the Earthquake Country Alliance, a statewide public-partnership that aims to improve earthquake preparedness, mitigation and resiliency. This year, more than 55 million people participated worldwide to learn how to protect themselves when an earthquake strikes, whether they are at home, at work, or traveling.

The drill emphasized the “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” method to survive. By dropping onto their hands and knees, individuals reduce the risk of falling or being knocked down and allow themselves the opportunity to crawl to shelter. The second step is to cover your head and neck with one arm and hand, and crawl underneath a form of cover, such as a sturdy table or desk. If there is no cover available, the method recommends crawling next to an interior wall away from windows, staying on your knees, and bending over to protect vital organs. Finally, the third step instructs individuals to hold onto their shelter in case it moves, or, if there is no shelter, to hold onto their head and neck with both arms and hands.

Preparing your home and your family before an earthquake hits is equally important, according to the ECA. The organization recommends moving bookcases and other heavy furniture away from beds and seating areas, and securing heavy objects that could fall and injure people during an earthquake. It also recommends identifying safe spaces and creating an emergency plan to make sure all members of the household know what to do and how to communicate when an earthquake strikes. Finally, it suggests organizing disaster supply kits and creating a “grab-and-go” bag with copies of important documents if an evacuation is necessary.

Earthquakes can cause extensive structural damage and injuries, as well as interrupt services like electricity and water. Fort Irwin’s emergency services have a plan to both respond to and recover from an earthquake, and last year held the first earthquake response and recovery exercise for U.S. Army Installation Management Command.

More information about earthquake preparation and survival techniques can be found at the Great California ShakeOut website https://www.shakeout.org/california/.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Jo Garrison

Soldiers of 2916th Battalion deploy to support U.S. Army mission in Iraq

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — On Oct. 2, deploying Soldiers from the 2916th B-229 Company arrived for a sendoff ceremony at the Freedom Fitness Center to a gym filled with friends, family members and loved ones. The Soldiers will depl...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
Jo Garrison

Fort Irwin’s high-quality job seekers in demand at local job fair

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Representatives of 34 different employers met with veterans, military spouses and other Fort Irwin community members during the job fair hosted by Army Community Services on Oct. 19 at the Samuel Adams Ba...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
Codi Kozacek

A relay for Old Glory, A Team for Life

Fort Irwin’s Team Red, White & Blue builds fitness and family in the High Desert. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — By midmorning on Sept. 30, traffic was already thick along the Pacific Coast Highway. Sgt. 1st Class Ric Chavez st...
 
Full Story »

 