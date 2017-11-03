High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


November 3, 2017
 

Garrison command team signs leadership pledge

12

The Fort Irwin Garrison Command Team signed a Leadership Pledge during the Commander’s Call Oct. 24. The pledge outlines the leadership team’s commitment to creating an environment where Fort Irwin Garrison employees can succeed, including a smooth onboarding process, clear performance standards, opportunities for personal and professional development, recognition for excellent performance, and leadership engagement and accountability. It states: “Taking care of our customers begins with taking care of our most valuable asset – our IMCOM Professionals. IMCOM Leaders will provide our Team Members the same concern, respect and caring attitude that we expect them to share with our Customers – Soldiers, Families, Civilians and Retirees”. Pictured from left to right are Mr. Craig Fabrizio, Deputy to the Garrison Commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel O’Brien, Garrison Command Sergeant Major; and Col. Seth Krummrich, Garrison Commander.



 

Local
Jo Garrison

Soldiers of 2916th Battalion deploy to support U.S. Army mission in Iraq

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — On Oct. 2, deploying Soldiers from the 2916th B-229 Company arrived for a sendoff ceremony at the Freedom Fitness Center to a gym filled with friends, family members and loved ones. The Soldiers will depl...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Jo Garrison

Fort Irwin’s high-quality job seekers in demand at local job fair

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Representatives of 34 different employers met with veterans, military spouses and other Fort Irwin community members during the job fair hosted by Army Community Services on Oct. 19 at the Samuel Adams Ba...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Codi Kozacek

A relay for Old Glory, A Team for Life

Fort Irwin’s Team Red, White & Blue builds fitness and family in the High Desert. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — By midmorning on Sept. 30, traffic was already thick along the Pacific Coast Highway. Sgt. 1st Class Ric Chavez st...
 
Full Story »

 