Garrison command team signs leadership pledge

The Fort Irwin Garrison Command Team signed a Leadership Pledge during the Commander’s Call Oct. 24. The pledge outlines the leadership team’s commitment to creating an environment where Fort Irwin Garrison employees can succeed, including a smooth onboarding process, clear performance standards, opportunities for personal and professional development, recognition for excellent performance, and leadership engagement and accountability. It states: “Taking care of our customers begins with taking care of our most valuable asset – our IMCOM Professionals. IMCOM Leaders will provide our Team Members the same concern, respect and caring attitude that we expect them to share with our Customers – Soldiers, Families, Civilians and Retirees”. Pictured from left to right are Mr. Craig Fabrizio, Deputy to the Garrison Commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel O’Brien, Garrison Command Sergeant Major; and Col. Seth Krummrich, Garrison Commander.