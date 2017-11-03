NTC commanding general honored in World Series opener

LOS ANGELES — Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, commanding general of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, was honored as the Military Hero of the Game during the World Series opener at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 24.

The game kicked off the baseball championship battle between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. Broadwater was recognized at the end of the second inning and received a standing ovation from the crowd of nearly 60,000 people.

Four Soldiers from NTC and one Airman from the U.S. Air Force Green Flag West detachment at Fort Irwin also participated in the Joint Color Guard for the game. The color guard was led by 1st Sgt. Rochiqneu Jones, who served as the NCOIC. In addition, 10 Soldiers from Fort Irwin held the American flag during the pregame ceremonies for Game 1, and another 10 Soldiers held the flag during pregame ceremonies for Game 2 on Oct. 25.