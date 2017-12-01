Fort Irwin Supports Marine Memorial Golf Tournament

BARSTOW, Calif. — Fort Irwin leadership participated in the Marine Golf Tournament Nov.14 at the Memorial Golf Course in Barstow. The golf tournament brought together Marines of all ranks, employees, sponsors and friends.

The Marine Memorial Golf Course is a 9-hole golf course that challenges the best of golfers. The golf tournament included over 25 four-person teams that started in a shotgun, best-ball format. Col. Sekou Karega, commanding officer of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, kicked off the tournament with a speech. Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel O’Brien of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin was in attendance.

“This is what it’s all about,” Karega said. “We are able to take time out from our busy schedule and partake in fellowship amongst co-workers, friends, acquaintances and leadership from Fort Irwin.”

The day started off with a continental style breakfast and giveaways for all participants. Many golfers were observed making several trips through the breakfast line to prepare themselves for a competitive day on the course. The giveaways consisted of an ammo can, t-shirt, brass coffee cup and a sleeve of golf balls. O’Brien said he appreciated the kind offer to attend the golf tournament.

“What a great tournament and great layout,” he said. “It’s always a pleasure to spend quality time with my Marine buddies.”

The day ended with a catered meal for everyone while handing out trophies to first, second, third and last place winners. There were also trophies handed out for “closest to the pin” and longest drive. Information about future events at MCLB can be found at http://www.mclbbarstow.marines.mil/.