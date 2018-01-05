Community Calendar: January

JAN 05

Dive-In Movie Night – Central Intelligence, 6 p.m., Oasis Pool, Second St., Bldg. 325

Watch Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart bring their comedic personalities together for this hilarious film! Bring your inner tube and kick back and relax! Contact (760) 380-3046.

JAN 06

Fitness Resolution Fair, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Blue Track, Inner Loop Road

Event will consist of a 5k run (starts at 9 a.m.), and multiple aerobic classes (i.e., Bootcamp, Step Aerobics, yoga and cycling). Event will kick off with the 5k, followed by the classes. We invite you to sample each class to see our amazing instructors. Register at the Memorial Fitness Center or at the event.

916th Support Brigade 9-Pin No Tap Bowling Tournament, 9 a.m. – noon or noon – 3 p.m., Desert Winds Bowling Center

Knock down nine pins on the first ball of each frame and get credit for the 10th pin or a strike. Sign up as a group of four or as an individual. Day of event (walk-in) registration available. Childcare supervision. Cash prizes to the top male and female single game score, top three game total score, and lowest three game total score. $15 / person (3 games). Contact Bobbie Del Rosario @ 315-804-5520 or bleadelr@gmail.com.

Game Day, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Post Library, Second St., Bldg. 331

Enjoy Game Day at the Library! Choose from a variety of games that include board games, card games, video games and even mobile gaming! Have a favorite game? Bring it to the library to share with others. Free. Contact (760) 380-9275.

Christmas in January, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Town Center

JAN 10

Book2Film Days: Teen/Adult, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Post Library Craft Room, Second St., Bldg. 331

If you enjoy seeing your favorite books turned into movies, then come to the Post Library to view a movie based off of a book. Free. Call the Post Library at (760) 380-3462 or view our Facebook page for additional event details: @ntcpostlibrary.

JAN 13

Owl Canyon Hike, 8 a.m., Outdoor Recreation, Bldg. 4100 Goldstone Rd.

Explore Owl Canyon with us on this moderately-easy hike. All experience levels are welcome as we explore the natural beauty of Owl Canyon. Meet at Outdoor Recreation at 8 a.m. Cost $10 (transportation included). Register by Jan. 11, 6 p.m. Contact (760) 380-4327.

Youth Sports & Fitness Day, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Youth Sports, Meuse Argonne Bldg.1300

This event will be a family sports day and fitness day filled with Zumba, soccer clinic, exercise station, health awareness and so much more. No pets. Contact (760) 380-7044.

Bicycle/Stroller Flat Fix, 10 a.m., Outdoor Recreation, Bldg. 4100 Goldstone Rd.

Want to learn how to fix a flat for yourself? This beginner-friendly class walks you through the steps of fixing a flat tire on a bicycle or stroller. Free. Contact (760) 380-4327.

Winter Book Swap, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Post Library, Second St. Bldg 331

The holiday season is over with, and many of us have duplicate books, movies, and video games. Bring your duplicates or older items to exchange with others, and get some new titles you have yet to read, watch, or play. The only thing you have to gain are new materials, and the possibility of making some new friends with similar interests! Contact (760) 380-3462.

Book2Film Days: Children/Family Movies, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Post Library Craft Room, Second St. Bldg. 331

If you enjoy seeing your favorite books turned into movies, then come to the Post Library to view a movie based off of a book. Free. Call the Post Library at (760) 380-3462 or view our Facebook page for additional event details: @ntcpostlibrary.

Mosaic Wall Hanging Class, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Mojave Arts & Gifts, Inner Loop Road Bldg. 976

This is a two-part class. The first day we will design and glue a 12”x12” mosaic. The second day we will grout it. Cost $25 per person. All materials included. Register by Jan. 6. Contact (760) 380-3431.

JAN 14

Discover SCUBA! 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Oasis Pool – Second St., Bldg. 325

Certified scuba professionals are here to teach you the underwater experience! Familiarize yourself with the essentials of scuba diving…including the equipment! Mask and regulator not included. Fins can be provided by the pool or purchased through Signature Scuba. Download medical release form and turn in on day of class. Cost is $135 (Payment due at time of registration). Register by Jan. 6 at Memorial Fitness Center. Contact (760) 380-3046.

JAN 15

Swim to Trim, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Oasis Pool, Second St. Bldg. 325

Kick off the New Year with a new fresh start to health through fitness swimming! Participants will go to AWC to take their Body Fat percentage, and a picture (before and after) will be taken to insert in their personal log book to show progress. This will be a way for participants to get motivated about swimming and the fitness and health benefits of swimming with a goal. This activity will end on Apr.13, 2018. Contact (760) 380-3046.

JAN 16

Writing Workshop Series – Basics of Writing, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., Post Library, Second St. Bldg. 331

Free writing courses with Jennifer Williamson, a LSU graduate of Southern Literature and Folklore. This writing series is intended for high school/college (teens-adults) students.

Each course will provide handouts, optional assignments for review by Mrs. Williamson, and a prize incentive after completion of the writing series. This class is part of a 5-part series. Free. Contact (760)380-3462.

JAN 18

FRG Foundations Training, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Fort Irwin Education Center, 3rd St. and F, Bldg. 1020

A Soldier/Family Readiness Group is a command-sponsored organization of family members, volunteers, Soldiers, and civilian employees belonging to a unit, that together provide an avenue of mutual support and assistance and a network of communications among the family members, the chain of command, chain of concern, and community resources. Free. Registration is required. Register with Jessie Bates at (760) 380-2399 or email Jessie.c.bates.civ@mail.mil.

Canvas and Kool-Aid Class, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Mojave Arts & Gifts, Inner Loop Rd. Bldg. 976

Bring the family and learn how to turn a canvas into a work of art with Kool-Aid! Our painting theme is the moon and stars. Cost $15. Register by Jan. 7. Contact (760)380-3431.

JAN 19

How to Change Your Vehicle’s Oil, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Auto Craft Shop, Langford Lake Rd.

This class will demonstrate how to safely change your vehicle’s oil. This class will cover how to replace the oil filter and drain, replace and dispose of used oil. You will also learn the proper equipment needed to safely change the oil. Free. No registration required. Contact (760) 380-3531.

JAN 20

Inscription Canyon Desert Discovery, 9 a.m., Outdoor Recreation, Bldg. 4100 Goldstone Rd.

Come with us as we explore areas of historic and natural beauty! From Native American petroglyphs and historic buildings to geological wonders, there is something for everyone on this trip. Cost $300 per vehicle (seats 4). Register by Jan. 13, 6 p.m. Contact (760)380-4327.

Family Day at the Library, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Post Library, Second St. Bldg. 331

Once a month take some time out with your family to celebrate the joy of just being together. Each Family Day is based off of a different theme and will include stories, games, videos, and crafts that can be done as a family. Contact (760)380-3462.

Comfy Fleece Throw, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mojave Arts & Gifts, Inner Loop Rd. Bldg. 976

Make a beautiful fleece throw to keep away the winter chill. Lots of fleece and minky fabric to choose from. Size will be 60’ x 54”. Cost $25. Register by Jan. 7. Contact (760)380-3431.

Family Climb, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Resiliency Campus

Family Climb at the Resiliency Campus is an alternative way to spend time with your family. Belayers must be certified prior to the event. Cost $10 per family covers all gear needed plus use of the facility. Pay in advance at Outdoor Recreation or with cash only at the Resiliency Campus. Register with Outdoor Recreation by the day prior to the event by 6 p.m. Contact (760) 380-4327.

JAN 23

Color Me Relaxed – Adult Coloring, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., Post Library Craft Room, Second St. Bldg. 331

Join the Post Library for a relaxing hour of coloring, conversation and community. Coloring pages and pencils provided, but you are welcome to bring your own. Coloring pages will include nature scenes, animals, mandalas, doodle designs, and more. This program is aimed for adults to unwind in a peaceful environment. Contact (760) 380-3462.

JAN 24

Wood Sign Class, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Mojave Arts & Gifts, Inner Loop Rd. Bldg. 976

Make a sign to brighten up our home. Choose from many different designs and sign sizes. Cost $20. All materials included. Register by Jan. 7. Contact (760)380-3431.

Book2Film Days: Teen/Adult, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Post Library Craft Room, Second St., Bldg. 331

If you enjoy seeing your favorite books turned into movies, then come to the Post Library to view a movie based off of a book. Free. Call the Post Library at (760) 380-3462 or view our Facebook page for additional event details: @ntcpostlibrary.

JAN 25

Family Readiness Liaison (FRL) Training, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Fort Irwin Education Center, 3rd St. and F, Bldg. 1020

This 6 1/2 hour class is designed for all Soldiers/leaders assigned the additional duty as the commander’s FRL representative to provide support for the Total Army Family Program. The course covers roles and responsibilities, volunteer recruiting, fund management, ACS and installation resources, marketing and more. Free. Registration is required. Please call (760) 380-2399 or email jessie.c.bates.civ@mail.mil to register.

JAN 26

Wrestling Season Registration Begins, Youth Sports, Meuse Argonne Bldg. 1300

Registration starts for wrestling season. Children will learn the fundamentals of different wrestling styles and techniques. They will also have the opportunity to compete against their peers. Must be between the ages of 6 – 16 years. The season is March 12 – May 3, 2018. Cost $55. Open enrollment is Jan. 26 – Feb. 28, 2018 at the Parent Central Building 109 or online at https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac/irwincyms.html. Contact (760)380-7044.

JAN 27

Big Bear Ski Trip, 8 a.m., Outdoor Recreation, Bldg. 4100 Goldstone Rd.

We’re going skiing! Let Outdoor Recreation handle the driving as we head to the closest ski-hill for the day. Cost $25 per person (transportation only). Purchase lift tickets at the Tickets and Tours Office. Ski/Snowboard equipment is available for rent at Outdoor Recreation. Register by Jan. 25, 6 p.m. Contact (760) 380-4327.

Book2Film Days: Children/Family Movies, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Post Library Craft Room, Second St. Bldg. 331

If you enjoy seeing your favorite books turned into movies, then come to the Post Library to view a movie based off of a book. Free. Call the Post Library at (760) 380-3462 or view our Facebook page for additional event details: @ntcpostlibrary.

Dinner at Samuel Adams, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Samuel Adams Brewhouse

Enjoy a Saturday night out with Samuel Adams Brewhouse Restaurant. The restaurant will be serving the full menu— delicious wings, appetizers, burgers, salads, fish and chicken dishes, pasta, dessert and much more. Regular menu prices. Contact +1 (760)380-5837.

JAN 28

Brunch at Samuel Adams Brewhouse Restaurant, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.,

Samuel Adams Brewhouse

Enjoy a delicious Sunday brunch at Samuel Adams Brewhouse Restaurant. The restaurant will be offering a pancake station, carving station, omelet station, breakfast buffet and lunch buffet. A variety of desserts and drinks will be available. Complimentary beverage included with reservation. Advance reservations are required and must be made by Jan. 24. Event may be canceled if minimum reservation of 25 not met. Pre-paid reservations will be refunded. Contact (760)380-5837.

JAN 30

Community Town Hall Meeting Livestream, 6 p.m. – 7: 30 p.m., NTC Facebook Page

Tune into Facebook Live on the official NTC / Fort Irwin Facebook Page to hear about upcoming community events and notices. Open to everyone.

FEB 01

Loco Ocho- 8 Week Fitness & Nutrition Program, Resiliency Campus

Join in on this 8 week program to help you lose body fat, gain muscle and gain insight on the benefits of eating to fuel your workout. You will receive: A nutritional booklet advice guidance how to shop motivation stuff workout; Support of a certified fitness professional who will discuss and implement rules to stay engaged and succeed; “WOD” workout of the day at the Box. Sign up at the Resiliency Campus. Contact (760) 380-7720.

Draw Your Favorite President Contest, 10 a.m., Mojave Arts & Gifts, Inner Loop Rd. Bldg. 976

A contest for ages 4-5 and 6-7. A winner will be chosen in each group. Submissions are due by close of business February 28. Contact (760)380-3431.

“Rock Your World” Valentine Rocks, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Mojave Arts & Gifts, Inner Loop Rd. Bldg. 976

Decorate and personalize a rock for your special someone this Valentines. $0.25 a rock. Contact (760) 380-3431.

FEB 02

Rock Cactus Class, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., Mojave Arts & Gifts, Inner Loop Rd. Bldg. 976

Paint and arrange rocks into a beautiful cactus centerpiece. This class is great fun for the whole family. Cost $7.50. Contact (760)380-3431.

FEB 11

Discover SCUBA! 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Oasis Pool – Second St., Bldg. 325

Certified scuba professionals are here to teach you the underwater experience! Familiarize yourself with the essentials of scuba diving…including the equipment! Mask and regulator not included. Fins can be provided by the pool or purchased through Signature Scuba. Download medical release form and turn in on day of class. If “yes” is indicated on the form, a medical clearance must be provided before participating. Cost is $135 (Payment due at time of registration). Register by Feb. 4 at Memorial Fitness Center. Contact (760) 380-3046.

ONGOING

SUNDAYS

Color Pin Bowling, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Desert Winds Bowling Center – Bldg. 905 Langford Lake Rd.

Come over to the Desert Winds Bowling Center for a bit of fun! If you get a strike with the color head pin you will win a free game! Contact (760)-380-4249.

TUESDAYS

Play Mornings, 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Middle School Teen Center – Meuse Argonne, Bldg. 1315

This is an interactive parent and tot playgroup designed for parents to allow their children to learn developmentally appropriate play and to help children improve their social skills, cognitive skills and motor skills. Free, open to the entire Fort Irwin community and no registration needed. Contact (760)380-4021.

Free Pool Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Shock Wave – Seventh St. Bldg. 272

Break in the new pool tables at Shock Wave! Every Tuesday, enjoy free pool from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (lunch) and from 5 – 9 p.m. Play is on a first come, first serve basis. Contact (760)380-8646.

Boxing 101, 5 p.m., Resiliency Campus

This non-contact class combines techniques and tactics with functional movements. Learn the fundamental boxing skills, including hand wrapping, proper stance, foot movement, basic punches, blocking and counter punching. Students will also be instructed on how to use and hit the punch mitts. Bring your own shoes, towel, and mouthpiece. Free. Contact (760)380-6488.

Taco Tuesdays, 5 p.m., Samuel Adams Brewhouse

Every Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. get a free taco with the purchase of any beverage! Contact (760)380-5837.

WEDNESDAYS

Story Time, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Post Library

All toddlers and preschoolers are welcome at the Library for Story Time. During Story Time your child will listen to stories, sing songs, play games, and make crafts for you to take home. Contact (760)380-3462.

THURSDAYS

Play Mornings, 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Middle School Teen Center – Meuse Argonne, Bldg. 1315

This is an interactive parent and tot playgroup designed for parents to allow their children to learn developmentally appropriate play and to help children improve their social skills, cognitive skills and motor skills. Free, open to the entire Fort Irwin community and no registration needed. Contact (760)380-4021.

Krazy Karaoke, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., Samuel Adams Brewhouse

Enjoy Krazy Karaoke every Thursday, 7-11 p.m. at Samuel Adams Brewhouse Bar. Free. Contact (760)380-5837.

Boxing 101, 5 p.m., Resiliency Campus

This non-contact class combines techniques and tactics with functional movements. Learn the fundamental boxing skills, including hand wrapping, proper stance, foot movement, basic punches, blocking and counter punching. Students will also be instructed on how to use and hit the punch mitts. Bring your own shoes, towel, and mouthpiece. Free. Contact (760)380-6488.

FRIDAYS

Story Time, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Post Library

All toddlers and preschoolers are welcome at the Library for Story Time. During Story Time your child will listen to stories, sing songs, play games, and make crafts for you to take home. Contact (760)380-3462.

SATURDAYS

Karaoke Saturdays, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m., Shock

Wave – Seventh St. Bldg. 272

Bring the house down with your karaoke skills while enjoying great food, drinks and company! Contact (760)380-8646.

Winter Blues Family Swim Saturdays, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Oasis Pool, Second St. Bldg. 325

Family swim day will be offered on Saturdays only, beginning January 20 and ending April 14 (or until Sandy Basin is open for Rec Swim). This will allow families to swim at the training pool during the winter months one day a week. Contact (760) 380-3046.