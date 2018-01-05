High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

January 5, 2018
 

New Hospital, New Year, New Baby

Story/Photo by Jo Garrison
Public Affairs Office
FORT IRWIN, Calif. ­— The Mother Baby Unit within the Weed Army Community Hospital here, began the New Year by welcoming the first baby of 2018 to the National Training Center, Jan. 2.

“We weren’t expecting to be the first baby since it was so late in the day.  We thought there was going to be another baby before,” said Kaitlyn Wright, mother of baby Wright.

Hospital staff members surrounded the hallways enthused to welcome the newest member of the Wright family and at 4:57 p.m. on Jan. 1, he was born.  Leadership from the hospital came to celebrate the occasion, along with Spec. Justin Mitchell, who just so happen to have been born 25 years ago on this installation, presented a welcome basket to the family.

“It was an awesome experience.  Everyone was super nice and welcoming, attending to our every need,” said Wright.

With just a few months to settle into their new building after recently opening their doors to the Fort Irwin community in September, the MBU staff successfully delivered baby Wright. The Weed Army Community Hospital is a new $210.9 million LEED Platinum facility and the only carbon neutral, net-zero certifiable hospital within the Department of Defense.



 

