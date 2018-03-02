High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


News

March 2, 2018
 

Garrison recognizes Fort Irwin firefighters for supporting state wildfire response

Codi Kozacek
Seventeen firefighters from the Fort Irwin Fire Department supported the state response to California wildfires last year, including the Napa Fires, the Thomas Fire, and the Canyon Fire. They also responded to wind events in Phelan. Here, members of the department are shown with the Fort Irwin Garrison Command Team Jan. 31.

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — More than 9,000 wildfires burned over 1.2 million acres across California during 2017. Firefighters from the Fort Irwin Fire Department provided mutual aid support to the state by responding to the Napa Fires, Thomas Fire, and Canyon Fire, as well as providing coverage to Cal Fire in Phelan for two wind events. The Fort Irwin Garrison Command Team presented certificates of appreciation to the firefighters Jan. 31 in recognition of their service. The firefighters recognized include:

Napa Fires: Josh Cooper

Thomas Fire: Thomas McDaniel, Dominic Mistretta, Steve Nelson, and Kris Pouvaranukoah

Canyon Fire: Derrick Folks, Ryan Rinaldo, Shawn Lenihan, and Ryan Thornton

Phelan wind events: Daniel Brown, Michael Bryant, Derrick Folks, Rich Frye Shawn Lenihan, Thomas McDaniel, Ray Nabors, Steve Nelson, Eddie Plaxton, Joey Prieto, Omar Trujillo, and Wayne Vanluven



 

