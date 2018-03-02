Garrison recognizes Fort Irwin firefighters for supporting state wildfire response

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — More than 9,000 wildfires burned over 1.2 million acres across California during 2017. Firefighters from the Fort Irwin Fire Department provided mutual aid support to the state by responding to the Napa Fires, Thomas Fire, and Canyon Fire, as well as providing coverage to Cal Fire in Phelan for two wind events. The Fort Irwin Garrison Command Team presented certificates of appreciation to the firefighters Jan. 31 in recognition of their service. The firefighters recognized include:

Napa Fires: Josh Cooper

Thomas Fire: Thomas McDaniel, Dominic Mistretta, Steve Nelson, and Kris Pouvaranukoah

Canyon Fire: Derrick Folks, Ryan Rinaldo, Shawn Lenihan, and Ryan Thornton

Phelan wind events: Daniel Brown, Michael Bryant, Derrick Folks, Rich Frye Shawn Lenihan, Thomas McDaniel, Ray Nabors, Steve Nelson, Eddie Plaxton, Joey Prieto, Omar Trujillo, and Wayne Vanluven